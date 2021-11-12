Skyline College has a new athletic director.
Dino Nomicos took over the posts of athletic director and interim dean of kinesiology, athletics and dance for Skyline community college, it was announced Thursday. After 21 years as the head coach of the Skyline baseball team, Nomicos will be retiring his position in the dugout.
Tony Brunicardi will take over as head coach of the Skyline baseball program. Brunicardi has served as an assistant coach under Nomicos for nine years.
“It’s hard to walk away from coaching when you’ve been doing it for so long,” Nomicos said. “We’re all one big family. So, it was tough. It wasn’t easy. Now I’m rolling into this position really excited to see how I can help, and how I can mentor some of these coaches to see how we can move the department forward in these times, with all these challenges.”
Nomicos will be taking over for Joe Morello, who has been promoted to vice president of administrative services, Nomicos said. Morello was the AD and athletics dean at Skyline for 15 years.
Since taking over the Skyline Trojans in 2000, Nomicos has etched a 419-358 mark, making him the winningest coach in program history.
His legacy, though, is having turned Trojan Diamond into a state-of-the-art baseball facility. During his tenure, it has served as home to the Sweet Swing baseball academy, run by former Skyline assistant coach John Quintell, and is now the home diamond for the Game Prep Baseball Academy under current Skyline assistant coach Anthony Granato.
Nomicos, 59, previously held the positions of AD and dean during the 2005-06 school year, but did not reapply for the position for the fall of 2006 to focus on coaching.
“At that time, I just didn’t feel like I was ready to be in administration and I still wanted to coach,” Nomicos said. “Now, at this part of my career, I think it’s time to do something that not only helps the baseball program, but that tries to help all the departments.”
Skyline College President Melissa Moreno announced Nomicos’s new position Thursday, the day he officially took over the new posts.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dino to this role,” Moreno said via press release.
Brunicardi previously played at Skyline under Nomicos. He graduated from Burlingame High School in 2003, and went on to pitch at College of San Mateo, Skyline and Sacramento State. He served as an assistant coach at Sac State from 2008-10, and went on to coach at Yuba College and Cosumnes River College before joining the staff at Skyline.
Nomicos’s positions are considered interim for the next two years. He said he is looking at the promotion as a long-term job.
“I’m looking at it as the final chapter of my career,” Nomicos said. “And I will do this job to the day that I retire.”
While he will no longer be in the dugout, Nomicos said he does plan to be in regular attendance for Skyline baseball games.
“I’m here to help continue to build the baseball program and all the programs,” Nomicos said. “Obviously, I’ve been very vested in the program for the last [21] years. We have a good coaching staff and I think the program is in good shape, maybe even better … especially with the coaching staff we have.”
