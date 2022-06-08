Isaiah Salinda, the 2013 San Mateo Daily Journal Golfer of the Year, qualified for his first-ever US Open next weekend at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts after finishing tied for first at the final qualifying tournament Monday.
But instead of doing it in his backyard at Olympic Club in San Francisco, the South City native and 2015 Serra graduate who won the 2013 Central Coast Section championship, instead headed north and took on the Pronghorn Resort-Nicklaus Course in Bend, Oregon.
Called “golf’s longest day” because of the 36-hole nature of the final qualifying round, Salinda shot back-to-back 68s to finish at 8-under and tie with Brady Calkins for low-tournament honors.
Salinda, Calkins and Ben Lorenz, an amateur who shot a 6-under 138 with rounds of 71-68, were the only three golfers from a field of 66 at Pronghorn to move on to the US Open.
Nearly 9,000 golfers from around the country attempted to qualify for the 2022 US Open. They started at local qualifiers and were whittled down to just under 900 golfers for the final 65 spots at eight qualifying events spread across the nation.
A member of the Stanford team to win the 2019 NCAA national team title, Salinda has bounced around the smaller tours, but has mostly been PGA TOUR affiliated. He has played in two regulation PGA TOUR events in 2019, but most of his experience comes from his play on the PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, where he has made one start.
He is also eligible to play the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the feeder tour to the main PGA TOUR.
Joseph Bramlett, who starred at St. Francis and was a two-time CCS champion in 2004 and 2005 before going off to help Stanford to the 2007 national team title, qualified for his third US Open. He previously made the cut in 2010 and 2019.
Like Salinda, Bramlett won his final qualifier with a final score of 8-under 136 at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.
Unlike Salinda, Bramlett did not have to play in a local qualifier and moved right into the final qualifying tournament.
A pro since 2010, Bramlett has been in and out of the main PGA TOUR, but earned back his card for the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last year.
Bramlett hasn’t played on the PGA TOUR since the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament last month. It was the first time he made the cut since he finished tied for 48th at the RBC Heritage Classic a month earlier. His best finish this year was a tie for 20th at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Coming up short of US Open qualifying was former Sacred Heart Prep standout Dalan Refioglu. A 2010 SHP graduate where he won the 2009 West Bay Athletic League championship as a junior, went on to play four seasons at St. Mary.
Refioglu turned pro in 2014 and has been playing on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tour for the 2021-22 season.
