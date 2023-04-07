WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Sacred Heart Prep 5, Rancho San Juan 0
The Gators won the third-place game in their host first annual Gator Baseball Classic, led by a five-hit shutout by freshman starter Rallin Covey in his varsity debut. The right-hander dazzled with 11 strikeouts, while sophomores Connor Schmalzle and Max Courson had two hits and one RBI apiece.
The four-day Gator Baseball Classic concluded Thursday, with Sacred Heart Cathedral topping Palo Alto 16-6 in the championship game.
SHC’s Jack Ruegg was named MVP of the tournament, going 4 for 8 with a home run, a double and five RBIs. SHP’s Covey and Schmalzle were all-tournament selections.
Aragon 4, Sequoia 2
The Dons (1-2 PAL Bay, 5-8 overall) rallied for three runs in the third and starting pitcher Ashton Moniz-Witten took care of the rest, tabbing nine strikeouts to earn the complete-game victory. Jared Walsh homered for Aragon. Luke Ulrich paced the Ravens (2-3, 5-5-1) with two hits. Sequoia starting pitcher Ian Holt took the loss through 4 1/3 innings. Ulrich followed with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Carlmont 6, Burlingame 4
The Scots (3-2 PAL Bay, 7-7 overall) totaled 10 hits, and countered two Burlingame (0-2, 4-3) runs in the top of the sixth with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead back. Jack Wiessinger led Carmont with a 3-for-4 day, with a double and two RBIs. Carlmont starting pitcher Tyler Pechetti earned the win, allowing four runs (three earned) through six innings. Wiessinger fired a scoreless seventh to record the save.
Softball
South City 12, Mills 10
The Warriors (1-1 PAL Ocean, 2-5 overall) prevailed in a wild back-and-forth game, breaking a 9-9 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. South City and Mills totaled 33 hits between them, with the Warriors totaling 20 of them, paced by freshman Alyssa Harris, who went 5 for 5 with two triples, three RBIs and three runs scored. Mills (2-1, 2-7) got three hits apiece from Gianna Basco, Morgan Chu and Audrey Jang, with Chu totaling four RBIs and three runs scored.
Capuchino 16, Woodside 3
The Lady Mustangs (3-0 PAL Bay, 11-2 overall) pounded out 19 hits and rallied for seven in the top of the sixth to earn a six-inning mercy-rule victory. Lola Sierra led Cap, going 4 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Avery Motroni added three hits with a home run and four RBIs, while Jasmine Shapiro and Alexis Centeno had three hits apiece. Woodside (2-4, 3-8) was led by two hits from Lacey Barstad.
