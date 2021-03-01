Cross Country
Menlo School, Crystal Springs split in first race of the season
The Knights and Gryphons met in Atherton Saturday morning to run the first West Bay Athletic League cross country race of the season.
The Menlo boys’ barely got past the defending Central Coast Section Division V champs, 27-29.
Menlo senior Calvin Katz won the 2.5-mile boys’ race in a time of 12:26.42. Kamran Murray, another senior for the Knights, came in right on Katz’s heels, finishing with a 12:27.73. Niles Tilenius was Crystal Springs’ top finisher, taking third in a time of 12:32.60.
Menlo’s Alexandra McCusker was the winner on the girls’ side, posting a time of 15:33.58. Maya Wohl and Kristin Chang led the Gryphons with second- and third-place finish, respectively.
Swimming
Hillsdale versus San Mateo
The Hillsdale and San Mateo swim teams participated in a virtual swim meet Friday. A meet in which each team swam in their own pools and then times were compared to determine order of finish.
In the girls’ race, San Mateo took home first place in 10 of 11 races. Samantha Lin earned Hillsdale’s only first-place finish, recording a time of 1:06.23 in the 100 back, winning by nine one-thousandths of a second. Lin also was part of the second-place 200 medley and 200 free relay teams, teaming with Natalie Choy, Jennifer Kao and Annika Langner in the medley, with A Jarrett taking over for Lagner in the 200 free and was also second in the 200 free, finishing in a time of 2:13.72.
Choy added second-place finish in the 100 breast with a time of 1:23.34.
The boys’ races were more balanced as Hillsdale took first in five races.
Ryan Musich was involved in three of those wins. He teamed with Josiah Yeager, Jasper Gan and Francisco Hernandez to win the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:57.63. Musich also took first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 back in times of 2:09.38 and 1)5.28, respectively.
Gan was the fastest swimmer of the day, winning the 50 free with a time of 26.64. Mateo Troung was first in the 100 back, with a time of 1:03.78.
