MONDAY
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 10, Riordan 0
Luke Maxwell found the back of the net four times to lead the Gators to the rout of the Crusaders in a non-league match.
Jack Cushman scored twice, Nathaniel Pi-Sunyer added a goal and two assists and Sean Tinsley assisted on a pair of goals as well for SHP (2-0).
In other action …
Carlmont (1-0-2) picked up its first win of the season, scoring four goals in the first half of a 6-1 win over South City (2-3). … Sequoia (1-1-1) buried Summit Prep (1-2), scoring four goals in the first half and tacking on three more in the second for a 7-0 win.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 71, St. Ignatius 50
The Gators outscored the Wildcats 25-5 in the second quarter to take control of the game and cruised to the non-league win.
Leading 12-7 after the first quarter, SHP (3-1) led 37-12 at halftime. SHP had four players score in double figures, led by LJ Quattlebaum, who finished with a game-high 18 points. JP Kerrigan added 15, Sam Norris finished with 12 and TJ O’Brien chipped in with 11.
SI (2-1) was led by freshman Raymond Whitley, who finished with 15 points.
In other action …
Kehillah-Palo Alto held off Design Tech (0-5, 0-1), 51-48, in the Private School Athletic League opener for both teams. … Oak Grove (4-0) routed Capuchino (0-5), 74-48.
Girls’ basketball
Design Tech 53, Kehillah-Palo Alto 20
The Dragons opened Private School Athletic League play with a blowout win over the Rams.
Design Tech (1-0 PSAL, 2-2 overall) was lwd by sophomore Jewel Wilson, who poured in 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and was 5-for-9 from behind the 3-point line. She also grabbed 10 rebounds to post the double-double.
Margaux Knobel, a senior, also posted a double-double, finishing with 10 points and a team-high 11 boards.
Mercy-Burlingame 49, Jefferson 32
The Crusaders outscored the Grizzlies in every quarter to pull out the non-league win.
Jefferson (2-3) was by sophomore Grace Wang, who scored 11 points and pulled down a whopping 19 rebounds. Junior Jerzey Gallegos added 10 for the Grizzlies.
Mercy improves to 3-0 on the season.
In other action …
El Camino (1-4) picked up its first win of the season, overwhelming Immaculate Conception, 42-12.
