TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 47, Priory 44
The last time SHP and Priory met was in the 2020-21 season finale, with Priory mounting a fourth-quarter comeback for a dramatic 60-59 victory. This time, SHP flipped the script. The Gators (2-0 WBAL Foothill, 9-2 overall) overcame a 21-15 halftime deficit to get past Woodside Priory for their second straight West Bay Athletic League victory. Aidan Braccia paced SHP with a game-high 17 points, while 6-6 senior Emmer Nichols added nine. Priory (3-2, 7-8) was led by 11 points from each Clint Smith and 6-9 sophomore Steve Emeneke.
Menlo 65, Crystal Springs 45
Four Knights scored in double figures and Menlo (2-0 WBAL Foothill, 8-2 overall) to earn their second straight win to start West Bay Athletic League play. Last week, the Knights opened league play by doubling up Harker 88-44. Junior point guard Lucas Vogel led the way against Crystal (0-4, 7-6), totaling 20 points, while Will Eggemeier produced seven assists to go with his 11 points, including a team-best three 3-pointers.
Girls’ basketball
Menlo 54, Priory 31
Freshman guard Karen Xin was dialed from 3-point land to lead the Lady Knights (2-2 WBAL Foothill, 6-6 overall) past Priory to snap a two-game losing streak. Xin converted five 3s to score a game-high 21 points, while Angelica Chou, Reena Kagan and Shannon Li scored eight apiece. Senior guard Valentina Saric scored 16 points to lead Priory (1-2, 5-7).
Girls’ soccer
Sequoia 2, Aragon 1
After what Sequoia head coach Melissa Schmidt called a “discombobulated” first half, the Ravens (1-1-1 PAL Bay, 8-2-1 overall) answered a 1-0 deficit with two quick goals to start the second half to earn their first win in PAL Bay play of the season. Jasmine Barrameda got the Lady Dons (0-1, 3-3-1) on the scoreboard approximately 10 minutes into the game. But sophomore midfielder Addison Hawes helped equalize early in the second half with an assist to Alisha Gupta. A minute later, Hawes tied it after a hand ball lined up a free kick for Sequoia just past midfield. Middle back Charlotte Dugoni sent a boomer that arced behind the Aragon defense to find the foot of Hawes for the go-ahead score.
Woodside 3, Menlo-Atherton 2
Rachel Mull was in on all three goals for the Wildcats (1-0 PAL Bay, 9-0 overall) who opened PAL Bay Division play with a closely contested win over M-A (0-1-2, 4-4-3) to remain undefeated on the season. Woodside held a 2-0 lead at the half, after Mull assisted on a Sophia Beliver goal followed by Mull’s lone score on a Kaitlyn Ryan assist. But the Wildcats relied on one more crucial Beliver goal in the second half, also on an assist from Mull. M-A produced second-half goals from Alessia Bolano and Val Latu-Nava.
Terra Nova 4, Half Moon Bay 0
The Tigers (3-0 PAL Ocean, 6-5-1 overall) marched to their third straight win to start league play, distributing the scoring between four different players to down HMB (0-2, 3-6). Shellsea Gutierrez and Sophia Zygarewicz each scored in the first half, followed by Mia McCann and Sierra Pelleriti in the second. Sophomore midfielder Madison Donati connected for two assists, to improve her team-leading total to five. Donati also leads Terra Nova with 14 goals this season.
Carlmont 7, El Camino 0
The Lady Scots (3-0 PAL Ocean, 8-2-2 overall) made quick work of El Camino (0-2, 1-7), scoring six goals in the first half, including a hat trick from freshman Kaylee Kim. After assisting on Carlmont’s first goal of the day by Maya Blodgett, Kim scored three straight goals. Blodgett added a second goal before halftime. Madison Anagnostou and Calista Shohet added goals for the Scots. El Camino (0-2, 1-7-1) has now dropped five straight.
Sacred Heart Prep 1, Notre Dame-SJ 0
Sydney Adas converted a Megan Sweeney pass into the game’s only goal in the 64th minute as the Gators slipped past the Regents in a WBAL Foothill Division match.
Menlo School 2, Notre Dame-Belmont 0
The Knights rebounded from their first WBAL Foothill loss of the season with a statement shutout of the Tigers.
Menlo goaltender Samantha Sellers came up with eight saves for the clean sheet.
Menlo (2-1 WBAL Foothill) took a quick 1-0 lead eight minutes in when Taylor Tam scored off a Sasha Bernthal assist. Carolina Espinosa iced the win with a penalty kick goal in the 64th minute.
