Last week, the Burlingame girls’ soccer team scored three second-half goals to forge a 4-4 tie with Carlmont.
There would be no miracle comeback against Woodside Tuesday, however. Elise Evans made sure of that.
Evans, a junior playing her first season of high school soccer, scored four times, including a second-half hat trick, to lead the Wildcats past the short-handed Panthers, 4-0.
“It’s the second time this season she’s played forward,” said Woodside head coach Jose Navarrete. “And she’s scored four goals in both of those games.”
Evans is no fluke. A center back for her FC Bay Area club team, Evans is already committed to play at Stanford, is a member of the U17 Girls’ National Team and, in November, Topdrawersoccer.com, the leading soccer website for youth and college players, named Evans the top player in the 2022 class.
She is only playing high school ball for the first time because her new club team allows it. Her previous one did not. But she always looked at the high school pitch longingly.
“I haven’t gotten a chance to play high school (soccer) before,” Evans said. “It’s a lot different. … It allows me to work on things that make me more versatile.”
Despite her limited time at striker, Evans has made the most of her opportunities, having notched 10 goals this season — including game-winners against Menlo-Atherton and Sequoia.
Technically, she had the game-winner against Burlingame as well, as the first goal, 16 minutes into the first half, proved to be enough as the Wildcats’ defense posted the shutout.
While Evans was the one finishing in the back of the net, it was midfielder Rachel Mull and wing Katherine Sheldon who supplied the ball into Evans.
Sheldon, a senior captain, wore out the Panthers’ right back with her speed down the flank.
“Woodside is very strong and very fast. Extremely fast,” said Burlingame head coach Phil DeRosa.
Mull, meanwhile, controlled the middle of the field for the Wildcats, serving up a trio of assists. She laid off a perfect pass to a charging Evan, who did the rest to give the Wildcats the lead.
Starting on the left side of the field, Evans dribbled her way toward the right side of the Burlingame penalty, turning the corner and working her way toward the end line before slipping a shot past the near post for a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.
Burlingame, to its credit, held the Wildcats in relative check until halftime. Panthers’ goalkeeper, Emily Geraghty, pushed an Angeni Garcia shot from 35 yards out in the 22nd minute and made a kick save on a Julia Lopez Pulido attempt in the 33rd minute.
“[Geraghty] is not a goalkeeper (as her primary position) and it’s remarkable how she has stepped up and made some nice saves,” DeRosa said. “The score would have been a lot higher (if not for her play).”
Geraghty finished with six saves.
She didn’t have much of a chance in the second half, however, as the Wildcats came out pushing after halftime. Six minutes into the second half, Woodside doubled its score, with Evans converting a corner kick. Mull sent a cross to the far left post, where it was nodded down to Evans, who roofed her shot to put the Wildcats up 2-0.
Goals No. 3 and 4 showed off Evans’ skill. Despite playing center back for her club and national team, she said she does play with the ball at her feet — a lot.
“I dribble a lot from the back,” Evan said. “I have to see the whole field, so that helps (when I’m on the attack).”
In the 53rd minute, Evans made it 3-0. Sheldon triggered the play with a burst down the right sideline. She sent a cross in front of the Burlingame goal and Evans hit a one-timer for the hat trick.
She had her fourth goal in her sights as she ran onto a ball and angled in on goal from the left side. She shanked her ensuing shot left, however.
Six minutes later, she did not miss. On a similar play, she angled in off the left side, shielding the defender the whole way, before blasting goal No. 4 of the game and 10th of the season.
“[Evans] is a force. [Woodside is] so strong offensively,” DeRosa said. “And key injuries on our defensive line … it was the perfect storm.”
