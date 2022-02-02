MONDAY
Boys’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton 2, San Mateo 1
Julian Regan and Rishi Siddharth scored once in each half to lead the Bears over the Bearcats.
Kieran Kunihiro and Frank Shinya earned assists for M-A, while Kiryl Biasin scored for San Mateo (0-4-1 PAL Bay, 5-6-3 overall).
Woodside 4, Carlmont 1
The Wildcats sent the Scots to their third straight loss.
Benny Bogyo, Diego and Adrian Ruiz, and Adam Yusuf all scored fore Woodside (3-2-1 PAL Bay, 9-4-1 overall). Nick Hart, Hugo Gallegos and Johnny Fuentes-Lopez all had assists for the Wildcats.
Ryan Yang scored for Carlmont (2-3-1, 5-4-1), off an assist from Josh Barde.
Half Moon Bay 2, Capuchino 1
Mario Garduno scored the unassisted game-winner in the second half to send the Cougars to the Ocean Division victory over the Mustangs.
Erick Serrano opened the scoring for HMB (3-1-2 Ocean, 6-2-3 overall), converting a Garduno pass.
Jonathan Espinoza scored for Capuchino.
Menlo School 9, King’s Academy 0
Gonzales Lombera netted a hat trick to lead Menlo past King’s Academy in a WBAL match.
Alessandro Velasquez had two goals and two assists for Menlo (5-1 WBAL, 7-3-2 overall), Cisco Argueta scored once and assisted on two more while Jacob Lee dished out three assists for Menlo.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 100, Pinewood 30
After a 32-point third quarter, the Gators decided to go the century in their WBAL win over the Panthers.
SHP (8-0 WBAL, 15-3 overall) led 29-9 after the first quarter, 57-15 at halftime and 89-26 after three quarters.
Emmer Nichols finished with 21 points to lead the Gators, who also got 19 from Aidan Braccia. Sam Norris added 13 and Sachit Sinha 10.
Menlo-Atherton 52, Carlmont 46
After dropping a 54-45 decision to the Scots in Atherton Friday night, the Bears returned the favor in Belmont Monday night, handing Carlmont its first division loss.
Jalen Williams led the way for M-A (6-2 PAL South, 12-6 overall), finishing with 14 points. Connor Cadigan added 12 for the Bears.
Nate Wong and Enzo Carvalho-Goncalves scored 12 and 10, respectively, to lead Carlmont (6-1, 11-5).
Capuchino 60, Hillsdale 58
Nip-and-tuck the whole way, the Mustangs pulled out the win late over the Knights, denying them the chance to pull into a first-place tie atop the PAL South standings.
Capuchino (3-4 PAL South, 12-6 overall) was led by Nicolas Caruso’s 16 points. Tino Stemberga added 13 for the Mustangs.
Hillsdale (6-2, 10-10) got 15 points from Brady Carson and 11 from Brayden Weaver.
Burlingame 74, Mills 32
The Panthers buried 11 3-pointers in the win over the Vikings.
Lou Martineau led the barrage for Burlingame (5-1 PAL South, 13-4 overall), draining six 3s on his way to a game-high 18 points. M.J. Dowd made a trio from downtown, finishing with 11. Nikola Rosic added 14 for the Panthers.
Jonathan Shim led Mills (0-6, 2-16), finishing with nine points.
In other action …
Woodside (2-6 PAL South, 4-15 overall) withstood a fourth-quarter rally to beat Sequoia 50-40 behind 13 points from Aidan Schaeffer. … San Mateo (2-5 PAL South) upset Aragon (4-4), 33-26.
Girls’ basketball
Sequoia 55, Woodside 52, OT
The Wildcats outscored the Ravens 23-17 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Sequoia ultimately prevailed.
Nohe’alani Stores scored 25 points to lead Sequoia (3-5 PAL South, 10-10 overall). Aniyah Hall added 16 for the Ravens.
Woodside was led by Angie Sugar’s 16 points.
Menlo-Atherton 46, Carlmont 42
The Bears beat the Scots for the second game in a row Monday night.
Fiona Steinmetz scored 14 points to lead M-A (2-5 PAL South, 9-9 overall). Summer Prescott added 12 and Tess Statkiewitz added 10 in the win.
Carlmont (4-4, 9-9) was led by Ale Nelson, who finished with 12 points.
Aragon 61, San Mateo 23
Grace Nai led a trio of Dons in double figures in the win over the Bearcats. Nai finished with 14 points for Aragon (4-2 PAL South, 11-7 overall), while Jordan Beaumont added 13.
San Mateo (0-8, 3-17) was led by Avelyn Liang, who had seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.