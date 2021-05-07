THURSDAY
College softball
San Mateo 7, Cabrillo 1
CSM head coach Nicole Quigley-Borg started on the second 500 wins of her career as the Bulldogs handed the Seahawks their first loss of the season.
Quigley-Borg, who is in her 15th season as head coach, won her 500th game last weekend.
Annaleese Rios paced the CSM offense, bashing a pair of home runs and driving in four runs. Titah Fa’aita had another strong all-around game. Fa’aita, who came into the game with a state-leading 0.36 ERA, pitched the first three innings, allowing one run. She helped her own cause at the plate, cracking a two-run homer in the first inning.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 15-0 this season ran their winning streak to 25 games over the past two seasons. They were 10-0 when the 2020 season was canceled.
CSM will host the only other unbeaten team in the state, West Valley, in a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 6, Mills 0
Another game, another shutout for the Bears.
Three pitchers, led by Rowen Barnes, combined on the shutout. Barnes worked the first four innings, notching six strikeouts. He was followed by Sean Quinton for three innings and three more Ks and Will Ryan closed things out with an uneventful seventh inning.
The M-A offense was paced by Colin Galles, who was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Griff Williams, Tommy Eisenstat and Ben Cohen all had an RBI for the Bears as well.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Woodside Priory 14, Half Moon Bay 11
The Cougars rallied from down two goals in the fourth period to force overtime, but the Panthers pulled away in the extra session, scoring four times, to pull out the victory.
Bobby Simmons and Myles Rippberger each scored hat tricks to lead HMB. Kai Guevara and Elijah Lurie both scored a pair of goals for the Cougars. Pete Hessen rounded out the scoring for HMB.
Boys’ golf
Burlingame 209, Half Moon Bay 231
The Cougars’ Pablo Jaramillo shot a 2-over 38 for low-round honors, but the Panthers had three players shoot 39s to take the win on the Old Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Wyatt McGovern, a senior; Charlie Garlanter , a junior, and freshman Nate Tettelbaum all finished with 3-over 39s for to lead Burlingame. Will Mendell and Andre Validjur shot 46 for the Panthers.
Half Moon Bay’s Sean Pyle carded a 42 and Colton Mills came in with a 44 for the Cougars.
Boys’ basketball
Carlmont 61, Sequoia 33
Daniel Awad scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Scots to their first win of the season over the rival Ravens.
Enzo Carvahlo added 15 for Carlmont, which went wire-to-wire for the win.
Woodside Priory 59, Menlo School 46
The Panthers led 36-26 at halftime, the Knights cut their deficit to six late in the third quarter, but Priory held off Menlo down the stretch.
Hunter Riley led Menlo with 13 points, while pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. Robby Enright and Lucas Vogel each added 11 for the Knights.
Woodside Priory got a game-high 17 points from Zach Zafran, while David Ajanku-Makun added 16.
Sacred Heart Prep 70, Harker 60
The Gators outscored the Eagles 33-24 in the middle two quarters to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Aidan Braccia went off for SHP, pouring in 28 points. Harrison Carrington was right behind, finishing with 24 points.
Vijay Vyas led Harker with 13 points. Eric Zhu finished with 12.
Boys’ volleyball
San Mateo 3, Mills 0
The Bearcats improved to 4-0 on the season with its fourth sweep of the season, beating the Vikings 25-17, 25-13, 25-17.
San Mateo senior Nathan Basman led the Bearcats’ attack, finishing with eight kills. In the final game, Jeremy Yang had four straight service aces.
Girls’ lacrosse
St. Ignatius 12, Sacred Heart Prep 7
Sophie Edwards scored a match-high five goals to lead the Wildcats to the win over the Gators.
Genna Gibbons led SHP with a hat trick.
