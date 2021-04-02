Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 17, St. Ignatius 10
The Knights pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 10-5 to record the WCAL win Wednesday.
Menlo goaltender Zayd Mahmoud had one of the best games of his career, finishing with 23 saves.
“That was national caliber goalkeeping,” Menlo head coach Jack Bowen said in an email. “I’d put at least five or six of those saves in the ‘amazing’ category.”
The Menlo offense was led by Greg Hilderbrand and Connor MacMitchell, who both scored 4 goals. Tommy Kiesling added a hat trick for the Knights.
Sacred Heart Prep 17, Serra 3
Four players had two goals apiece to lead the Gators to the season sweep of the Padres.
Bear Weigle, Gavin West, Teddy Pasquesi and Harrison Rohlen combined for eight goals, with Jack Vort, John Kirinchich and West each notching 2 assists each.
Serra got 1 goal each from Drew Buan, Alessandro Salerno and and Ryan Beck.
Girls’ water polo
Menlo School 19, St. Ignatius 14
Leading 10-8 at halftime, the Knights outscored the Wildcats 9-6 in the second half to notch the West Catholic Athletic league win.
Rusha Bhat paced the Menlo attack with 6 goals. Erica Fenyo found the back of the net five times for the Knights. Malia Chavinson notched a hat trick, while Kenya Cassidy and Alina Hernandez scored 2 goals apiece. Itzel Salgado rounded out the scoring for the Knights.
Baseball
St. Ignatius 6, Menlo-Atherton 3
The Bears opened their season with an extra-inning loss to the Wildcats Tuesday.
Pitching dominated the first five innings as neither team managed to plate a run. S.I. took a 3-0 lead late, but M-A scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings, where the Wildcats prevailed.
Nate Baxter got the start on the mound for the Bears, throwing three no-hit innings while striking out six. Tommy Eisenstat sparked the seventh-inning rally for M-A with a two-run double. Ethan Bergan then drove in Eisenstat with the game-tying run.
Girls’ tennis
Menlo School 7, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Knights closed out this pandemic-impacted season with a sweep of the rival Gators Tuesday.
Addie Ahlstrom, Menlo’s regular No. 1 singles, closed out her senior regular season by teaming with Lindsey Ball and winning 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Tricia Zhang replaced Ahlstrom at the top of the Knights ladder and won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1. The Knights lost only 14 games over 14 sets.
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 256, Notre Dame-Belmont 298
Brooke Barron shot a 40 to lead the Crusaders to the West Bay Athletic League victory over the Tigers at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Anais Ko shot a 45 for Mercy, while NDB was led by Savvy Sweet, who carded a 45.
Menlo School 213, Notre Dame-Belmont 258
The Knights had the top three finishers, all separated by one shot, to beat the Tigers at Baylands Golf Links in Palo Alto Tuesday.
Taylor Baik earned low-round honors for Menlo following a 2-over 38. Joelle Kim was runner-up with a 3-over 39 and Hailey Kim carded in a 4-over 40. Chloe Lee shot a 42 for the Knights as well.
NDB was led by freshman Savvy Sweet, who shot a 44.
