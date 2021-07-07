After being hired as the new men’s basketball coach at Foothill College, it would be easy for Mike Reynoso to identify rivals as the two schools immediately to the north.
Cañada College and College of San Mateo each hold memories for Reynoso. He led Cañada to the postseason three times in his four years there as head coach from 2014-17. He left Cañada in hopes of taking the head coaching job at CSM but fell into a holding pattern during the interview process until CSM ultimately decided to hire Mike Marcial.
As Reynoso enters his next foray into the community college basketball circuit, though, he is keeping his sense of rivalry focused on an old nemesis — City College of San Francisco — the champions of the Coast Conference North now for 10 straight seasons.
“So, our sights will still be set on them,” Reynoso said. “You still want to establish dominance in the area. … The more you establish dominance in your area, the more it helps you with recruiting, the more it helps you get your footing in your area.”
Reynoso has never had trouble getting his footing. A 2002 graduate of Serra — and a devout coaching disciple of his former high school coach Chuck Rapp — Reynoso went on to take his first coaching job at La Jolla High School when he was still attending college at San Diego State. He returned to the Bay Area and coached at Woodside until he moved up the road to take his first college position as the head coach for Cañada.
After his sojourn at CSM, he retreated to the south county and spent two years as an assistant coach at Menlo School. Coaching with Keith Larsen’s staff at Menlo was a different kind of gig for the longtime blue-collar likes of Reynoso.
“Just obviously being at Menlo was awesome, getting to have that kind of atmosphere,” Reynoso said. “Very family driven, just right up my alley. … It was one of those things, I missed helping guys out, I missed what junior college was all about, putting guys in positions to change their lives.”
Reynoso’s upbeat, high-intensity coaching style has always translated into teams’ style of play. His 2014-15 season at Cañada will live in infamy as the year the Colts made a run at a state championship. Falling just short, they reached the California Community College Athletic Association semifinals before losing an overtime heartbreaker to Saddleback College.
But it was a regular-season win over City College of San Francisco that personified Reynoso’s coaching style as good as any. In a nonstop, run-and-gun shootout, Cañada trailed 59-52 at halftime but dominated the second half to win 105-96.
Reynoso is looking to design a roster that can hang with the likes of CCSF and has already tapped into the San Mateo County pipeline to do it. Myles Nunez, a 6-4 guard out of Sequoia, who last played with the Owls in 2018-19, is slated to return for his sophomore season in 2021-22. Foothill also scooped up recent Woodside graduate Timothy Yee, a gritty 5-9 guard who fits the Reynoso mold perfectly.
“You can tell that he’s very passionate about basketball,” Yee said of his new coach. “He loves teaching. He loves coaching.”
Reynoso’s blue-collar roots trace back to Serra where, as a 5-5 guard, he received a master class in coaching from Rapp.
“He fueled the fire, for sure,” Reynoso said. “Everything I could remember from him, from how he motivates … and that’s the best thing you can say about Coach Rapp in many ways … is because he motivated people. He’s an inspiring person to play for and when you have that, you understand, this guy, he pours everything into what he does. So that’s how I approach everything now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.