SATURDAY
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 12, Woodside 1
After starting the year with two straight losses, M-A right-hander Rowan Barnes won his fifth straight start as the Bears (11-1 PAL Bay, 17-6 overall) erupted against Woodside (6-5, 9-10). Barnes had to grind through the first two innings as M-A didn’t get on the board until rallying for a four-run third. The junior totaled seven strikeouts through five innings of work. Tommy Eisenstat and Matt MacLeod each notched a homer and three RBIs for the first-place Bears, who maintain a 1 1/2 edge on second-place Sequoia in the PAL Bay Division standings with two games to play. M-A can wrap up the division title this week against Terra Nova.
Sequoia 6, Branham 1
The Ravens (15-3 overall) erupted for six runs in the second inning to take down Branham (8-10) in non-league action. Junior starter Cole Kenyon earned his first varsity win, allowing one run (none earned) on one hit through six innings of work. Dillon Goetz was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. The junior is now batting .509 on the year.
Aragon 9, El Camino 3
Senior leadoff hitter Jace Jeremiah erupted for a 4-for-4 day to lead the Dons (11-7 overall) to a landslide non-league win over the Colts (7-8). Jeremiah notched a double, a home run and six RBIs and also stole a base in support of senior Danny Geller’s complete game victory. Geller allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits to improve his record to 2-0. Joey Pierotti paced El Camino with two hits.
San Mateo 7, Mills 6
Senior Dane Anderson clubbed two home runs, a triple and totaled two RBIs as the Bearcats (3-7 PAL Ocean, 9-13 overall) had the last say in a back-and-forth battle at home against Mills (2-7, 4-16). The Vikings scored four times in the top of the fourth to take a 6-5 lead, but San Mateo tied it in the bottom of the frame and pushed the winning run across in the fifth. Senior Jack Gispan was dazzling in relief, allowing one hit through 3 2/3 shutout innings while striking out five. Owen Tanap added two doubles and an RBI for San Mateo.
Serra 3, Riordan 2
The Padres (13-2 WCAL, 19-3 overall) walked off against Riordan (0-15, 6-18) thanks to an error-plagued bottom of the seventh. With the game deadlocked 2-2, Will Bowen opened the frame with a single. Then Pat Keighran reached on an error, and Serra won it on a dropped infield popup off the bat of Thomas Gould. Isaiah Crump earned the win with four innings of relief, navigating six walks through four innings to allow just one run on two hits. The senior’s record improves to 4-2. Crump also paced Serra with two hits and two runs scored. Keighran added his fifth home run of the season in the fifth.
Half Moon Bay 13, Hillsdale 2
The Cougars got two hits apiece from Aidan Vazquez, Kai Zanette, Tanner Bye and Trevor Coruccini while David Nieves had a double with three RBIs.
FRIDAY
Girls’ basketball
Terra Nova 44, Oceana 23
Two players combined for Oceana’s 23 points, paced by a double-double performance from Dylan Fulton. The senior had a busy night on the Sharks’ senior night, going for 16 points and 16 rebounds. Oceana senior Kaelah Chen added seven points. Terra Nova was led by Sierra Koloamatangi with 12 points, while Anna Julian added nine and Kapua Wong-Hin had seven.
Oceana closes out its shortened season with an 0-2 record.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 63, Oceana 52
Justin Milch went for a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers (4-1) took a 36-19 lead into halftime and never looked back. Dominic Tuiasosopo added 24 points, seven rebounds and six steals for Terra Nova. Oceana (0-5) was paced by Dylan Simmons, who matched the game-high with 25 points, and Julian Harris added 11.
Girls’ lacrosse
Burlingame 10, Woodside 9
Lila Sutherlin capped a dramatic win with the game-winning goal in overtime to send off the Lady Panthers (10-2 WBAL Foothill) with a win in their senior night season finale, handing Woodside its first loss of the season. Sutherlin notched a hat trick while Ella Bradley and Elizabeth Fitzgerald totaled two goals apiece. Senior goalkeeper Kate Shanley produced eight saves.
Boys’ golf
Half Moon Bay 188, Woodside 191
Pablo Jaramillo won medalist honors with a 3-over 30 to lead Half Moon Bay to a narrow victory. Noah Courtney finished the day with back-to-back pars to help shore up the win.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Westmoor 10, Crystal Springs 9
The Rams persevered a wild seventh inning finale to overcome Crystal Springs with a walk-off victory. Crystal was leading 5-3 heading into the seventh and rallied for four runs in the top of the frame. But Westmoor fired back with seven runs in the bottom of the inning to win it.
The Rams totaled 11 hits and benefitted from 10 walks in the contest. Sophomore Danny Yang led the way with a 3-for-4 performance, totaling two doubles and three RBIs. Yang also claimed the win on the mound, working five innings while surrendering six runs (three) earned on seven hits. It was the first win of his varsity career.
Half Moon Bay 6, Menlo-Atherton 3
Senior left-hander Josh Dybalski went the distance to earn his second victory in his last two appearances. The Cougars led the whole way, with M-A scoring once in the second and two more in the seventh. Will Moffit led HMB with a 2-for-4 day at the plate. M-A senior John Quinlan paced all hitters with three hits to improve his season average to .400 (28 for 70).
Woodside 7, San Mateo 3
The Wildcats rallied for five runs through the first two frames and held on for victory. Senior Garrett Faure went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Senior pitcher Christopher Dodge earned the win, working five innings and totaling a career-high 10 strikeouts. Sophomore Giancarlo Selvitella paced the Bearcats with two hits.
Sequoia 17, El Camino 6
The Ravens banged out 19 hits and scored in every inning to sweep a two-game series from El Camino. Dillon Goetz rapped his fourth home run of the year and also earned the win on the mound to improve his record to 7-1. Kai Holm, Adam Truillo and Jack Lanham totaled three hits apiece for Sequoia. Senior Noel Valdez paced the Colts with a 3-for-4 day, tabbing a home run and four RBIs.
