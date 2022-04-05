Yutaka Roberts, El Camino boys’ track. The senior just missed out on his personal record, but his time of 1:52.51 was good enough to win the 800 title at the Stanford Invitational. Roberts’ 1:52.34, run at the Dublin Distance Fiesta March 19, is the fastest time in the Central Coast Section this season.
Allison Lui, Notre Dame-Belmont softball. Lui strung together her first back-to-back seven-inning complete games of the season, pitching the Tigers past the King’s Academy 5-0 and Mercy-Burlingame 7-3. Her gem against TKA was a one-hit shutout, in which she faced just two over the minimum while striking out nine. The freshman followed that with a career-high 11 strikeouts.
Ethan Bergan, Menlo-Atherton baseball. The senior infielder led the Bears to a 14-6 win, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored.
Tatum Oleson, Menlo-Atherton girls’ track. The sophomore shaved nearly two seconds off her previous best as she finished eighth in the 800 at the Stanford Invitational with a personal record of 2:16.67.
The boys’ relay team, Menlo School track. The Knights made a charge at the national rankings in the boys’ distance medley at the Stanford Invitational. The foursome of Landon Pretre, William Floyd, Aiden Deffner and Justin Pretre took first place with a time of 10:18.83, recording the sixth-best time in the nation this season.
JuJu Pintarelli, Half Moon Bay softball. In a 17-7 win over Menlo-Atherton, Pintarelli went 5 for 5 with a triple, four RBIs and five runs scored. She didn’t get a hit in a 10-9 loss to Gunn, but she did reach bases twice and scored two runs.
Max Sloat, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ lacrosse. The Gators rallied for wins over Menlo School and Marin Catholic last week with the senior Sloat leading the way. The Duke commit totaled 11 goals in the two victories, including five goals in the blowout of rival Menlo, followed by a double hat trick in the 12-7 win over Marin Catholic.
Jericho Young, Westmoor boys’ track. The Rams were one of only two San Mateo County teams to travel to the Don Bell Quicksilver Classic Saturday at Leland High School in San Jose, and Young was the only competitor from either to top the podium. The junior was the only one to surpass the 40-foot mark to take the title in the boys’ triple jump, finishing with a 40-foot, 2-inch jump first-place jump.
Tripp Garrish, Carlmont baseball. Coming off a career-best 11 strikeouts against Aragon the previous week, Garrish bested that total in Carlmont’s 4-1 win over Half Moon Bay. The senior left-hander earned the victory through six innings of work, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 12. He helped his own cause at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, with an RBI and a run scored. On the mound, Garrish now owns a 2-1 record with a 2.62 ERA, while at the plate he is batting .478, ranking second in the PAL Bay Division, behind only Capuchino senior Ryan Lordier’s .595 mark.
Ariana Montiel, Mercy-Burlingame softball. While sophomore pitcher Jazlyn Villavicencio was whirling another gem with a two-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Mercy-San Jose, Montiel was having a career day at the plate. The Crusaders homered four times in the game, with Montiel supplying two of them. She followed that with a two-hit performance in a 16-0 win over South City, notching a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Luke Buddie, Woodside boys’ track. The senior topped the field in the boys’ high jump Saturday at the Stanford Invitational with a top distance of 1.94 meters. Three jumpers — including Buddie, Simi Valley’s Joey Nations and Tamalpais’ Joey Nations — each cleared the 1.91-meter mark on their first attempts. Buddie won the day, though, clearing 1.94 meters on his second attempt.
