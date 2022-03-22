Hurdling is something of a tradition at Westmoor. And the latest Central Coast Section contender is senior Brendan O’Connell, who brought home two gold medals from Saturday’s Garlic Classic at Christopher High School.
O’Connell has garnered Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors for braving the rainy weather and topping the podium in each the boys’ 110 and 300 hurdles. His time of 16.48 seconds in the 110 hurdles set the tone, but it was the photo finish in the 300 hurdles that capped his showing in exciting fashion, as O’Connell hit the tape in 42.43 seconds, out-leaning Santa Teresa junior Richard Salazar’s finish of 42.59.
“I could hear footsteps and even hear him breathing, he was so close to me, even with rain and the wind, but I was able to hold him off,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell is accustomed to running side-by-side against elite competition. Last season, he did so every day at practice, training with teammate and hurdling mentor Brevan Rohde. In 2021, Rohde was a senior and O’Connell was a junior. They went on to prove the cream of the crop among Peninsula Athletic League hurdlers, finishing one-two in the 110 hurdles at the PAL championships, with O’Connell settling for second place.
This was just the outcome Westmoor head coach Ron DiMaggio was counting on when he paired the two teammates in 2019. It was O’Connell’s freshman year. And while he and Rohde had formerly been teammates at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, O’Connell had never tried running hurdles before arriving at Westmoor.
DiMaggio took one look at O’Connell’s long, lanky frame and made a snap decision that affected the rest of his varsity career.
“’You’re tall, you’re going to be a hurdler,’” DiMaggio said to the then-freshman. “’Go hang out with Brevan.’”
From there, the duo was — pardon the turn of phrase — off and running.
“Brevan played a big part in my development as a hurdler,” O’Connell said.
The two were inseparable during the 2019 track season and would get the band back together in 2021 after the 2020 season got shutdown due to the COVID pandemic. During the down year, though, is when O’Connell really found himself, dedicating himself to early-morning workouts, swearing he would oftentimes sneak onto the Westmoor track in the early morning hours.
Not that there was anyone around before the sun came up that could corroborate the story.
“I had to sneak up there really, really early in the morning and hop the fence in order to get my workout in,” O’Connell said. “Of course, it would be bitter cold and windy. Terrible, terrible conditions. But I do think that was a big key in my growth as a competitor.”
The results upon his return speak for themselves. And it was precisely all the hard work in those terrible, terrible conditions that came into play Saturday in Gilroy.
“We had to get up really early in the morning and go down to the pouring rain,” O’Connell said. “So, it wasn’t the greatest conditions but then I came home with two golds.”
For DiMaggio, the goal now is to keep O’Connell running within himself. He has already set personal records in the 110 and 300 hurdles this season, not to mention knocking four seconds off his PR as a leg on the 4x400 relay team. He didn’t run with the relay team Saturday, however, because DiMaggio is intent on pacing his best hurdling horse.
“Right now, I just need to calm him down because there’s a really good chance he’s going to be in the (CCS) finals … in both events,” DiMaggio said. “We’ve still got 10 weeks to go. The hardest part of coaching is keeping the horses down because they want to keep going.”
O’Connell got out of the gates in grand fashion in the 110, taking a lead off the first hurdle.
“I got out really good,” O’Connell said. “My first hurdle was one of the best first hurdles I’ve ever had. It got really tough … but my start was really good. So, I got out ahead early and was just able to hold on for the rest of the way.”
The senior can’t help but look forward making a run at his first postseason championships. His goal is to claim PAL goal in each the 110 and 330 hurdles, qualify for the finals at the CCS meet, and take his chances at the state meet in the 300 hurdles.
Beyond this, O’Connell is considering running collegiately. He has considered reuniting with Rohde, who is currently running as a freshman at College of San Mateo. But the Westmoor senior hasn’t ruled out running for a four-year school.
“That’s why I was so excited about those two wins Saturday, because I know those are really going to help my case,” O’Connell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.