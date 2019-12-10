Kyle Botelho, Burlingame boys’ wrestling. The senior swept through five matches to earn the 138-pound championship at the Peninsula Boys’ Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Half Moon Bay. The reigning Daily Journal Boys’ Wrestler of the Year earned four victories by way of pin, then notched a 13-2 decision in the championship round against Branden Bulatao of Fremont.
Calvin Mader-Clark, Hillsdale boys’ basketball. The sophomore wing erupted for 33 points in a 71-60 win over Half Moon Bay as the Knights are off to a 5-0 start to the season.
Jacqueline Klingler, Mercy-Burlingame girls’ soccer. The senior has scored in each of Mercy’s first three games. Her most recent goal came in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wilcox, with she and Caroline Callagy each finding the cage for unassisted goals.
Zach Lewman, King’s Academy football. Lewman had quite a showing in King’s Academy’s first CIF Northern California playoff game in program history. While the Knights fell 21-14 to Del Norte-Crescent City in the Division 5-AA regional championship game, the senior linebacker totaled a career-high 20 tackles, giving him 169 on the season to top the leaderboard in the Central Coast Section, according to MaxPreps.com. His teammate, junior linebacker Noah Short, finished second in the CCS with 160 tackles.
Jai Deshpande, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ basketball. The senior guard scored in double figures in all three games to open the season at the Crusader Classic hosted by Riordan. He opened with 13 points in a 68-65 loss to Northern California power St. Patrick-St. Vincent. He came back with a team-high 20 points in a 77-34 win over KIPP-SF and capped the tournament with an 18-point performance in a 67-59 win over Berkeley.
Jackson Chew, San Mateo boys’ basketball. The senior guard poured in 22 points in the Bearcats’ 65-52 win over Terra Nova in the season opener for San Mateo.
Chase Nestor and Olivia Bear, Hillsdale girls’ soccer. The Lady Knights have won three straight, including a 2-1 battle over Aragon last Friday. Nestor and Bear connected on both Hillsdale goals, with Bear recording her first two assists of the season, while Nestor, a sophomore, converted both goals.
Taylor Micallef, Half Moon Bay girls’ wrestling. The sophomore wasn’t on the mat very long, but that didn’t stop her from leading the Cougars to the team championship at their host Peninsula Girls’ Wrestling Tournament. Micallef was named the Lower Weight MVP of the tourney after sweeping her way to the 126-pound title. She earned three first-round pins, the longest of which took 1 minute, 30 seconds came in the title match for a victory over Menlo-Atherton’s Alexia Bensoussan.
Djelani Phillips and Luis Mora, San Mateo boys’ soccer. Both scored hat tricks as the Bearcats opened PAL Ocean Division play with a 7-0 rout of El Camino Wednesday. Against Mills Friday, a 3-2 Bearcats victory, Mora tallied two more times, while Phillips assisted two goals.
Sharon Nejad, Menlo School girls’ basketball. The sophomore center is already in midseason form, scoring 18 points as the Knights opened the season with a 69-34 win over Cosumnes Oaks-Elk Grove.
