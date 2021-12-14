Petelo Gi, Serra football. The Padres fell in the CIF Open Division State Football Championship Bowl with a 44-7 loss to Mater Dei, but Gi turned in a stalwart performance. The 5-7 senior running back had to get creative, including taking several direct snaps and using quarterback Dominique Lampkin as a lead blocker, and used his tirelelss running approach to carry 25 times for 116 yards on California high school football biggest stage.
Stela Pisaro, Aragon girls’ soccer. Only a freshman, Pisaro is already make a name for herself. She scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over The Nueva School and followed that up with a goal in a 3-2 loss to Notre Dame-Belmont.
Luis Rodriguez, San Mateo boys’ soccer. A senior midfielder, Rodriguez scored twice to lead the Bearcats to a 3-0 win over El Camino to even their record at 3-3.
Hailey Hoff, Capuchino girls’ basketball. The senior is averaging 34.5 points per game through four games this season, so perhaps her performance in Cap’s lone game last week, a 52-45 win over Santa Cruz, might seem underwhelming. But only by her standards. In the grand scheme of things, it was still an outstanding effort, as Hoff poured in six 3-pointers en route to scoring 30 points.
Lucas Vogel, Menlo School boys’ basketball. A junior guard, Vogel helped the Knights to a 2-1 record at the Burlingame Lions Club tournament. In the 59-52 loss in the tournament opener, Vogel scored 16 points. He followed with a 22-point effort in a 56-44 win over Aragon and capped his tournament with a double-double, finishing with 23 points in a 53-43 win over Woodside Priory.
Elana Weisman, Burlingame girls’ basketball. The sophomore fell one rebound shy of turning in double-double tallies in each of Burlingame’s three wins at the Jim Soden Tournament at Terra Nova. The Panthers earned the tourney title with Weisman leading the way, as she totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds against Priory; 25 points and 12 rebounds against Capuchino; and 13 points and nine rebounds in a 50-33 win over Menlo School in the championship game.
Bianca Gonzalez, South City girls’ soccer. The Warriors got into the win column for the first time this season with a 7-0 win over Mills, and the senior forward led the way. Along with freshman Evey Sarron, Gonzalez was one of two South City players to score two goals. Gonzalez also totaled three assists in the game, with junior Heidy Torres, senior Melissa Cuevas and freshman Xchil Gonzalez also scoring goals.
Athena Carvallo, Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ soccer. A junior midfielder, Carvallo had a foot in two of the Tigers’ three goals in a 3-1 win over Menlo-Atherton. She assisted on Nora Isley’s goal that gave NDB a 1-0 lead and Carvallo doubled the lead with a goal five minutes later.
Molly Tinsley, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ soccer. A sophomore forward, Tinsley is off to a strong start to the 2021-22 season. After dropping a 5-1 decision to Sequoia in the opener, SHP has won two straight. Tinsley scored twice in a 4-0 win over Capuchino and followed that with another brace in a 3-2 win over Carlmont.
Alli Dioli and Abby Kennedy, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. Dioli, a junior, and the senior Kennedy helped lead the Cougars to a pair of non-league wins last week. In a 60-53 win over Carlmont, Kennedy scored 27 points, while Dioli chipped in with 14. In a 53-46 win over Aragon, the roles were reversed, with Dioli scoring 23 and Kennedy adding 8. HMB is off to a 6-1 start to the season.
Brij Howard-Sarin, Crystal Springs boys’ basketball. A senior post player, Howard-Sarin came up big in the Gryphons’ 60-58 win over the defending CCS Division V champion, Summit Shasta. Howard-Sarin poured in 27 points against the Black Bears, connecting on 10-of-17 shots from the field.
Shay O’Kelly, Sacred Heart Prep football. The defensive lineman was integral to the Gators’ 16-0 win over Righetti in the CIF Division 5-A State Football Championship Bowl. O’Kelly totaled nine tackles, the biggest of which was a pivotal stop on fourth-and-1 to force a turnover on down. The junior also came up with a fumble recovery. All told, the SHP defense recorded three shutouts in the postseason, including in each the Northern California regional championship and the state finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.