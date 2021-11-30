Ivan Nisa, Aragon football. The sophomore running back, despite having a strong season after getting called up to the varsity team, had his coming out party in the Dons’ 38-14 win over St. Francis-Watsonville in Saturday CCS Division V championship game. Nisa ran for 164 yards on just 19 carries.
Robby Enright, Menlo School football. The senior totaled eight catches for 132 yards in the Knights’ 54-20 loss in the CCS Division II championship game against Wilcox. Enright’s night included a 19-yard touchdown pass, the 52nd and last on the season for quarterback Sergio Beltran, who claimed the all-time CCS record for TD passes in a season.
Tommy Rogers, Serra cross country. The senior had the highest finish of any San Mateo County runner at the CIF state cross country championships at Woodward Park in Fresno. Rogers finished fourth in the Division II race in a time of 15:28.8, marking the best time ever recorded at the state meet by a Serra runner.
Kaiya Brooks, Crystal Springs girls’ cross country. Brooks, a junior, had the highest placing among San Mateo County female runners at the CIF state cross country finals. She finished fifth in the Division V race in a tie of 18:36.4.
TY Faaumu and David Fononga, Aragon football. The co-captain offensive linemen were a key piece to the Dons rushing for 306 yards in the CCS Division V championship game. They were the lead blockers on countless sweeps and Faaumu all but sealed Aragon’s win with a fourth-quarter interception.
Zach Friere, Sacred Heart Prep football. The senior slot back was a jack-of-all-trades for the Gators this season and he showed his versatility in their 51-28 win over Homestead in the CCS Division IV title game. He rushed for 44 yards, caught three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown, and also completed a pass for 47 yards. Friere will miss the Gators’ Nor Cal championship game, however, after suffering a leg injury that necessitated an ambulance trip to the emergency room Friday night.
Benjamin Bouie, Crystal Springs boys’ cross country. Bouie’s 14th place finish in the Division V race at Saturday’s state finals in Fresno led the Gryphons to a third-place team finish. The freshman recorded a time of 16:08.8, the fourth-best time by an underclassman in the race. He was backed up by junior Furious Clay (20th place, 16:28.6), freshman Tarik Baker (28th, 16:38.8), freshman Ollie Boesch (68th, 17:22.4), and freshman Ilya Kipkalov (79th, 17:39.4) who are paving the way toward a promising future for Crystal Springs Uplands.
Aidan Dimick, Carlmont boys’ cross country. The senior took eighth-place in the Division I race at the CIF state cross country finals at Fresno’s Woodward Park. Dimick notched a time of 15:14.7, the best time for any CCS runner spanning all five divisions on the day.
Sergio Beltran, Menlo School football. Beltran gained 367 total yards in a losing effort as the Knights fell to Wilcox in the CCS Division II finals. The senior quarterback was 22-of-42 passing for 284 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 15 times for 83 yards and another score.
Ryan Silver and the rest of Padres’ defense, Serra football. Trying to solve St. Francis running back Viliami Teu was no easy task. When the Lancers defeated the Padres Nov. 6 on the final day of the regular season, Teu rushed for a St. Francis record 344 yards. This time around was for all the marbles on the CCS Division I championship stage, and Serra solved the problem. Silver and a cast of defensive linemen led the charge in holding Teu to 82 yards on 23 carries. The Padres claimed the CCS crown in a 16-12 victory, marking the lowest point total by the Lancers since April 3, 2021, when the Padres beat them 49-7 during last season’s 2020-21 spring schedule.
