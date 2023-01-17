Alli Dioli, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. The senior continues her remarkable comeback from a severe knee injury. Playing in three PAL North games last week, she scored 25 points in 42-22 win over South City. Playing in back-to-back games, she had 17 in a 56-16 win over Oceana and then capped her three-game week with 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 53-27 win over Jefferson.

Leo Bergesen, South City boys’ basketball. The Warriors’ only legitimate post player had a strong first week of the PAL North season. He opened with 17 points in a 56-40 win over Westmoor. He ended the week with 17 points in a 66-47 win over Oceana.

