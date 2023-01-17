Alli Dioli, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. The senior continues her remarkable comeback from a severe knee injury. Playing in three PAL North games last week, she scored 25 points in 42-22 win over South City. Playing in back-to-back games, she had 17 in a 56-16 win over Oceana and then capped her three-game week with 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 53-27 win over Jefferson.
Leo Bergesen, South City boys’ basketball. The Warriors’ only legitimate post player had a strong first week of the PAL North season. He opened with 17 points in a 56-40 win over Westmoor. He ended the week with 17 points in a 66-47 win over Oceana.
Ryan Yeh, San Mateo girls’ soccer. Yeh had a foot in all three Bearcats goals in a 3-1 win over South City. She scored twice and assisted on San Mateo’s third goal.
Zaden Martin, Burlingame boys’ basketball. The senior shooting guard helped the Panthers to a 2-0 start in PAL South Division play. He had 18 points in a 52-43 win over Aragon in the PAL opener. He followed that with a 19-point performance in a 53-27 victory over Mills.
Angelica Chou, Menlo School girls’ soccer. Chou netted a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Harker. She gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first half before tacking on two more in the second half.
Joel Zabaneh, Summit Shasta boys’ basketball. The senior forward enjoyed a big defensive game in Friday’s 57-41 win over Design Tech, totaling five steals and a career-high four blocked shots. Zabaneh also led the way in scoring, pouring in 24 points, improving his season average to 17.1 points per game.
Leimana Makasini, Sequoia boys’ soccer. The senior striker led the Ravens to two wins last week to open PAL Ocean Division play, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over San Mateo, and twice more in a 5-0 win over El Camino.
Kaylee Kim, Carlmont girls’ soccer. After a strong freshman season, the sophomore in picking up where she left off. She scored twice in a 3-2 win over Woodside. She then added another tally in a 2-1 win over Hillsdale to give her 11 on the season.
Meka Okereke, M-A boys’ basketball. The senior center is getting into a groove for the Bears, leading them in scoring in a pair of PAL South games. He opened the week with 13 points in a 63-.21 win over Capuchino. He capped league play with 18 points in a 55-46 win over Carlmont.
