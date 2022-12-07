Burlingame basketball: Chiu

Burlingame’s Kevin Chiu drives to the basket during the Panthers’ one-point loss to Hillsdale.

 Nathan Mollat/Daily Journal

With his team trailing by a point with just under nine seconds to play, the last thing Hillsdale boys’ basketball coach Arjuna Manning-Laisne told his team coming out of a time out was not to stand around and watch.

Zach Clumeck took that advice to heart. Down 43-42 to Burlingame, Hillsdale’s Jordan Hauser put his head down and drove to the basket. With about a second left, his off-balance shot caromed off the rim — but Clumeck came flying down the lane and tipped in the rebound as time expired to give the Knights a 44-43 victory in the first round of the 45th annual Burlingame Lions Club Tournament Tuesday night.

