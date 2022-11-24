As many veg out and consume copious amounts of NFL football, Thanksgiving vittles and for some, an early jump on Christmas shopping Thursday, it is also a time to reflect and give thanks to — well, whatever you want to give thanks to.
The Bay Area professional sports franchises have plenty for which to be thankful as we enter this holiday season and here’s for what I believe they should be thankful.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are thankful that their botched attempt to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t pan out and they had to keep the veteran signal caller.
After announcing they were moving on from Jimmy G to go with last year’s No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance, the 49ers failed to actually trade the former starter. But when Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, it was Garoppolo to the rescue. Since the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers are 4-1 and have won three in a row and are, once again, a national media Super Bowl contender.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors are grateful they are the defending NBA champs and winners of four of the last eight titles, because the rope would be a lot shorter given the troubles the team has experienced so far this season.
From the Draymond Green punch of Jordan Poole, the 1-9 road record, a core of young guys not close to ready for prime time and a mentally-fragile Klay Thompson trying to regain his shooting stroke (his 41-point outburst the other night notwithstanding), the Warriors have struggled out of the gate.
It’s still relatively early, however, and Steph Curry is off to arguably the hottest start to his career. There is still plenty of time to turn things around. The defending champs will continue to be given the benefit of the doubt until they do.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants are thankful that its still early in the free-agency period and they still have a shot at signing Aaron Judge.
The phrase “hope springs eternal” is a mantra around Major League Baseball spring training facilities. But it can also be used during the offseason as teams look to upgrade their talent. Giants fans will go into their turkey-induced coma with visions of Judge in orange and black dancing in their heads and until Judge actually signs with a team, the Giants can always lean on that old “Dumber and Dumber” line: so you’re saying there’s chance.
Oakland A’s
The A’s are thankful for … uh … hmm. … that they have a line on building two new ballparks? As the slog to build a new stadium along the Oakland waterfront drags on, the A’s brass are working with the city of Las Vegas to see what Sin City can do for the team. Seems like one way or another, the A’s will get a new ballpark. If they do stay in Oakland, as an Alameda County resident, I better not be on the hook for one cent of a new stadium. I’m still paying off the Raiders’ move from Los Angeles — I’m not kidding.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks are thankful there aren’t more than 30-40,000 hardcore fans in the Bay Area to watch the abysmal product the organization has put on the ice this season.
They basically are starting over — new general manager, new coach and so many new faces only a rabid hockey fan would know who these guys are. Add in an expansion-era record so far this season and it adds up to a complete rebuild.
During their heyday about a decade ago, there was literal San Jose Sharks buzz on the street. I’d go to games around the Peninsula, wearing my Sharks sweatshirt and would get comments about the team all the time.
I hear very little about the Sharks nowadays. It’s up to the team to make people take notice again. It may take a couple years, however.
San Jose Earthquakes
The Earthquakes are thankful the World Cup is going on right now because it gives the organization a chance to connect with soccer fans, something the team hasn’t been successful doing the last several years as they have wallowed near the bottom of the standings.
The Earthquakes are rebooting the team, again, with a new head coach coming in for the 2023 season. But like the Sharks, the Earthquakes are filled with players not many casual fans have heard of and the lack of winning certainly doesn’t sell the product, either.
But as long as Oakland A’s owner John Fisher owns the Earthquakes, don’t expect a lot out of the team.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
