The College of San Mateo men’s basketball and Skyline women’s teams are each headed to the postseason. For the CSM Bulldogs, who were reinstated this season for the first time since the 1980s, it is the first time ever they have qualified for the CCCAA Northern California regional playoffs.
CSM, which last fielded a team in 1983, returned to competition this season and clinched the program’s first-ever playoff spot after beating Chabot-Hayward 90-73 last Friday night. The Bulldogs finished in a tie for third in the Coast Conference North — along with Chabot and Foothill, teams the Bulldogs swept this season. Yet the Bulldogs were the fifth team from the conference to receive a playoff berth. The five playoff spots from the Coast North were the most of any conference in Northern California.
CSM (14-14), which received the No. 19 seed, opens play on the road at No. 14 Alameda (17-11) at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
The game will be streamed on NorCal Sports TV.
The winner faces No. 3 Columbia-Sonora (25-3) in the second round Saturday night.
The Bulldogs beat Alameda 94-89 Nov. 7 as part of the Chabot Classic tournament. Overall, CSM played, and lost, against the top-5 seeds in the Nor Cal bracket this season — San Francisco, Fresno, Columbia, Yuba and Sequoias.
The Bulldogs are led by Jackie Luong (Washington-SF) who was fourth in the state — and third in Northern California — during the regular season in 3-pointers made with 102 as he average 15 points per game. Bobby Arenas (Riordan) led the Bulldogs with 17 points per game this season.
The Trojans (19-9) just missed out on hosting a game, instead getting seeded No. 9 and making the long trip to Eureka to take on College of the Redwoods at 7 p.m. Friday night in a second-round match-up.
Skyline finished in a three-way tie for the Coast Conference North title with Chabot and San Francisco. Chabot earned the conference’s automatic bid, while both San Francisco and Skyline received at-large bids.
The Trojans split with those teams this season, but Chabot (22-6, No. 4) and CCSF (20-7, No. 7) had better overall records.
Skyline is led by sophomore forward Olga Fa’asolo (Notre Dame-Belmont), who averaged 14 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Nicole Brunicardi (Burlingame) added just over 12 points a game and Palene Parangan (Aragon) chips in 11 per night.
