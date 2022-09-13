San Mateo County cross country runners flexed their collective muscle at the season-kickoff Lowell Invitational in Golden Gate Park Saturday.
A pair of Menlo brothers Justin and Landon Pretre blitzed the field with the two fastest times among the 85 schools participating, while the Sequoia boys’ team won the Varsity 2 race. On the girls’ side, Menlo-Atherton finished second in the team standings in the Varsity 2 race.
Despite having only five scoring runners, Menlo still managed a sixth-place team finish in the Varity 2 race.
In the Varsity 1 race, Sequoia held off Westmont to claim the team title as the Ravens had three runners finish in the top-20. Ethan Bae, a senior, finished 11th to lead the Ravens, covering the course in a time of 14:34.1. Luc Brennan finished 13th in a time of 14:38.7. Rowan Henge crossed the finish line in 20th with a time of 14:43.3. Jackson Bae, Ethan’s twin brother, came in 34th, Arran Henderson was 93rd and Owen Leung rounding out the scoring.
Woodside’s Max Hohendorf had the best local finish in the Varsity 1 race, finishing eighth in a time of 14:17.5. Half Moon Bay’s Moss Michelsen was 30th in a time of 14:55.7, while Toby Harris was the top finisher for Aragon, who was 38th in a time of 15:04.2.
The M-A girls’ team was edged in the Varsity 2 competition, finishing just behind Los Altos, 43-74. The Bears had five of six scoring runners finish in the top 25, led by junior Tatum Olesen. She finished eighth in a time of 16:14.0. Los Altos’ Lauren Soobrian won the race in a time of 15:56.6.
Olesen was followed by Katherine Lorenz, who was 10th with a time of 16:17.2. Cleo Rehkopf and Chloe Pilette finished 19th and 20th, respectively, with times of 16:54.3 and 16:56.9. Annie Pflaum finished 25th with a time of 17:04.4. Sofia Melani rounded out the scoring for M-A.
Menlo freshman Ariya Kaushek finished 21st in the Varsity 2 race with a time of 16:57.5.
In the Varsity 1 race, Half Moon Bay’s Deia Kerseg was the top local finisher, posting a time of 18:07.3.
