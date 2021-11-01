Open Division
No. 3 Menlo 3, No. 6 Sacred Heart Prep 0
After defeating its rival twice during the regular season, including in last Tuesday’s regular-season finale, Menlo (27-6) downed Sacred Heart Prep (23-5) in straight sets 25-22, 25-17, 25-12 to advance to the CCS semifinals. Sharon Nejad led the Lady Knights with 11 kills. Next up, Menlo travels to No. 2 St. Ignatius Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start.
No. 4 St. Francis 3, No. 5 Hillsdale 0
Hillsdale (23-2) suffered just its second loss of the season, falling 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 to St. Francis (18-10) in Mountain View. The Lady Knights were held to a .111 hitting percentage. Senior outside hitter Jessica Dean led Hillsdale with 10 kills.
Division I
No. 7 Menlo-Atherton (16-17) defeated No. 10 Fremont-Sunnyvale (18-10) in five sets 25-18, 21-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-5. Next up, the Bears travel to No. 2 Palo Alto (18-12) for a quarterfinal matchup Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Division II
No. 7 San Mateo (8-18) earned a 25-20, 25-23, 25-11 sweep over No. 10 Lincoln-SF (18-15). The Bearcats now advance to Tuesday quarterfinal, traveling to No. 2 Branham (23-4) for a 7 p.m. start.
Tuesday, No. 4 Aragon (14-15) after a first-round bye hosts the winner between No. 5 Lynbrook and No. 12 Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Division III
Tuesday, No. 1 Burlingame, after a first-round bye, hosts No. 8 Westmoor (15-16) at 7 p.m.; No. 6 Capuchino (20-7) travels to No. 3 Sacred Heart Cathedral (18-14) at 7 p.m.; No. 5 Sobrato (17-6) travels to No. 4 Half Moon Bay (23-5) at 7 p.m.
Division IV
No. 6 Mercy-Burlingame (12-12) swept 25-12, 25-10, 25-7 past No. 11 Design Tech (7-7) at Serra. The Crusaders advance to the quarterfinals Tuesday, traveling to No. 3 Carmel (19-9) for a 7 p.m. start.
Tuesday, No. 2 Notre Dame-Belmont (15-10), after a first-round bye, hosts No. 7 Terra Nova (18-8) at 7 p.m.
Division V
No. 10 Stevenson (15-7) knocked off No. 7 Pacific Bay Christian (13-10) in four sets 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16. Stevenson advances to Tuesday’s quarterfinal, traveling to No. 2 Summit Shasta (25-3) for a 7 p.m. start.
No. 8 Nueva School (10-9) took down No. 9 Santa Catalina (12-4) in four sets 25-20, 26-28, 25-16, 26-24. The Mavericks advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinals, traveling to No. 1 Castilleja (24-4) at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, No. 6 Crystal Springs Uplands (9-11) travels to No. 3 Notre Dame-Salinas (12-2) at 7 p.m.
