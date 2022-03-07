A deep 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the No. 7-seed Carlmont Scots to a shocking overtime defeat 60-58 and was an abrupt end to their season in a Nor Cal Division IV boys’ basketball semifinal loss.
Carlmont (18-9), leading 58-57 with five seconds to play, missed the front end of a 1-and-1. No. 3 Liberty Ranch grabbed the rebound, pushed the ball up the floor and Darren Mitchell hoisted a shot from a good 10 feet behind the 3-point line, knocking it down as the buzzer sounded to trump Carlmont and send Liberty Ranch (29-5) into the Nor Cal finals.
The Scots appeared down and out trailing by 16, 26-10, after the first quarter, but they battled back. They trailed 35-23 at halftime and cut the deficit to 44-37 after three periods. They held the Hawks to just five points in the fourth quarter as Carlmont took its first lead with under a minute to play. Missing on a chance to win it in regulation, the Scots managed to tie the game at 49 to send it into overtime.
Nate Wong led the Carlmont offense, scoring 24 points. Matthew Abiezzi added 11 for the Scots.
“Guys stuck together and clawed their way back,” said Carlmont head coach Ron Ozorio in an email. “Tough to lose this way, but [things] happen.”
No. 13 Clovis North 64, No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep 58
The Gators saw their season come to an end with a loss to the Broncos in the Nor Cal Division I boys’ basketball semifinals in Atherton Saturday night.
Leading 18-13 after one period, SHP (25-5) was outscored 25-7 in the second to give Clovis North (21-11) control of the game, leading 38-25 at halftime. The Gators got back in it in the third quarter, outscoring the Broncos by eight to close to 46-41 going into the fourth. But SHP could not overcome Clovis North in the fourth.
Aidan Braccia led SHP with 22 points, knocking down four 3-pointers along way. Sachit Sinha added 13. Clovis North was led by Connor Amundsen, who scored a game-high 27 points, going 11 for 12 from the line.
Girls’ basketball
In Division IV, Mills (15-13), the eighth seed, saw its Cinderella run come to an end with a 57-49 loss to No. 12 Argonaut-Jackson (27-6). The teams were tied at 13-all after the first quarter, but the Mustangs took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Vikings 22-7 to lead 35-20 at halftime.
The Vikings rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Argonaut 18-9 to trail 44-38 going into the fourth quarter, but they could not get over the hump in the final eight minutes.
In a Division II semifinal, Menlo School (18-8), the No. 3 seed in Division II, was nipped by No. 10 Antelope (26-6), 45-44. In a Division V semifinal, No. 8 Crystal Springs Uplands School (12-12) saw its season come to an end with a loss to No. 4 San Domenico (22-11), 57-51.
