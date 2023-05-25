Matt Wilson is a San Bruno guy through and through. The longtime Capuchino baseball manager, when he was a child, would ride his bike the school to watch “the big guys” play ball. Wilson would eventually graduate from the school in 1995.
He was only 3 or 4 years old the last time the Mustangs appeared in a Central Coast Section championship game. Capuchino fell to St. Francis 4-1 in the 1981 CCS final.
During his 22 years helming the Mustangs, Wilson has come close to reaching another title game. In the 2005 semifinals, they lost to eventual champion Los Gatos 1-0, with the only run scoring on a balk. In 2014, they were eliminated by Menlo School on a triple play to end the game and the Knights beat Capuchino again in the 2016 semifinals, 10-7.
“We’ve had plenty of chances, where we’ve been in the semifinal game, but we could never jump over that one hurdle,” Wilson said.
The Mustangs finally got over that hurdle Tuesday with a 12-5 win over The King’s Academy. Now second-seeded Capuchino (19-9) will take its shot at winning the school’s first-ever CCS baseball championship Thursday when the Mustangs take on Peninsula Athletic League rival Hillsdale (18-9) at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.
First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.
“This isn’t just about this team, it’s about all the teams that have played at Capuchino High School that didn’t jump over that one hurdle,” Wilson said. “San Bruno is a very close, tight community. We support each other when things happen. … We represent our community.”
Hillsdale manager Willie Baroncini does not have the resume or ties to Hillsdale that Wilson has to Capuchino. Baroncini is a 2011 graduate of Carlmont and while he never advanced to a CCS final, he was on the Scots’ team that, as a No. 16 seed, upset top-seeded St. Francis, 4-3, in the first round of the 2011 Division I bracket.
Even though it’s Baroncini’s first year managing the Knights, he and his team find themselves in a similar situation as the Mustangs — playing for the school’s first CCS baseball title.
Unlike Capuchino, Hillsdale has made a championship game appearance, falling to Menlo School in the 2010 championship game, 8-2. The Knights have been a Cinderella story this postseason, as eighth-seeded Hillsdale knocked off No. 1 seed Harbor in the first round, 4-0, before eliminating No. 4 Monte Vista Christian 2-1 in Tuesday’s semifinal game.
Wilson said this is the first season in recent memory that the two teams did not face off against each other during the regular season. So while he does not have any firsthand knowledge of the Knights, he said the players on his team have a better scouting report.
At this point, Wilson is well versed on probable Hillsdale starter Nick Strezo. The senior pitched to an ERA of 0.69 this season, going 8-2 while allowing only eight earned runs in 70 innings pitched.
His best start of the season came in a 2-0 loss to eventual PAL Ocean Division champion Sacred Heart Prep, a game in which he allowed two runs on just three hits on 59 pitches in a complete-game effort.
Capuchino will counter with its sophomore ace, Declan Mendel. He replaced older brother Aiden Mendel, a junior, in the staring rotation when the elder Mendel injured his shoulder during football season last fall after leading the pitcher staff last season as sophomore.
Declan Mendel’s best start came in the PAL Bay Division opener when he picked up a 1-0 win over Aragon.
Wilson knew Declan Mendel had the talent to take the ball every week, he just didn’t expect this kind of performance. Declan Mendel went 7-4 this season, with an ERA of 1.74.
“I knew he had the talent, for sure,” Wilson said. “I didn’t think he was going to come right in and do the things he’s done this year.”
Wilson said winning a CCS championship would be the perfect ending for an eventful year. Last season, the Mustangs were practicing on the school’s football field as their new baseball and softball facilities were being built. That new facility opened this season as Wilson went on to earn CCS and CIF coaching honors on his way to winning his 300th game.
“It’s been a wild 365 days,” Wilson said. “If we can bring this home, it would be amazing for this community, this school and these students.”
Bellarmine ends Serra’s season
The second-seeded Bells beat the Padres for the third time this season. They split their two regular-season games, but Bellarmine won the rubber match, ending Serra’s season at the same time in the semifinals of the CCS Division II bracket.
Serra (16-12) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Bellarmine (19-12-1) cut the deficit in half with a run in the bottom of the second and then took control of the game with a four-run third.
The Bells will take on fourth-seeded Leigh in the the title game Friday at San Jose’s Excite Ballpark at a time to be determined. The Longhorns knocked off top-seeded Aptos, 5-4, in the other semifinal game.
