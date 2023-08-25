If there is a common thread in the De Anza Division, it is one of rebuilding. Many of the teams lost a lot of talent to graduation and will be looking to reload in 2023.
The one team built for now is King’s Academy. After winning the El Camino Division last season, the Knights return two of the most prolific players in all of the PAL in quarterback Reid Black and running back Jaeden Underwood.
The De Anza Division, like the Bay, is one of five divisions or leagues in the Central Coast Section that is an “A” league. The PAL, however, is the only league in the CCS that has two divisions listed as “A” leagues.
If the Bay Division is the cream of the PAL crop, the De Anza is just a step below. But instead of giving both the Bay and De Anza four Central Coast Section playoff berths each, the PAL coaches decided the De Anza will only receive three automatic playoff spots.
Half Moon Bay Cougars
Half Moon Bay has shown over the years that even when the Cougars are rebuilding, they are never an easy out. Things might have been tough the Cougars in the Bay Division this season, but should reload enough to contend in the De Anza.
“We lost all our all-league guys (to graduation),” said head coach Keith Holden. “I think [the De Anza] is where we should be.”
Coach: Keith Holden
2022: 3-2 Bay Division, 7-4 overall; CCS Division II first round
Key players: While the Cougars may be replacing a bulk of their skills guys, they do have some experience returning on the lines, which should serve as a bit of a safety blanket. While head coach Keith Holden said the team lost all their all-league guys, that’s partially true. Offensive lineman Aidan Vasquez earned all-league honors last year as a junior and will team with returning center, 6-3, 255-pound junior Henry Colton. Senior Jordi Sanchez gives the Cougars three returning offensive linemen.
Senior Harrison Tobias is the team’s leading returning rusher and will see the bulk of the work as Adler Halterman recovers from injury. Tobias rushed for 255 yards and his four touchdowns was second best on the team in 2023. Kenji Holcomb and Ronin McCauley will serve as slot backs. Connor Heath, senior tight end/wide receiver, will be the main receiving threat.
As is the case with most HMB teams, a number of key offensive players will serve the same on defense. Senior Hermes McClellan was an undersized defensive end last year, who will move into he middle of the defense as a middle linebacker.
Season opener: Friday, Aug. 25 vs Leland, 7 p.m.
Hillsdale Knights
Hillsdale was the last team placed into the De Anza Division, following a long discussion among Peninsula Athletic League coaches. Like nearly all the other teams in the division, the Knights lost a bulk of the skills guys who helped lead them to a 6-4 record and a third-place finish in the Ocean Division in 2022.
“Some people think we’re going to be pretty good because they us in the De Anza Division,” said head coach Mike Parodi. “It’s cool. I’ve never played a bunch of these teams. It’s an exciting opportunity … which is kind of fun.”
Coach: Mike Parodi
2022: 3-2 Ocean Division, 6-4 overall; No CCS playoffs
Against rest of division since 2004: 7-15
Key players: The good news for Hillsdale is, while the Knights had a lot of talent graduate, those stepping in up to fill in this season saw plenty of action last year. That starts with 6-1, 200-pound senior quarterback Eric Waugh. In seven appearances, Waugh completed 28-of-63 pass for 418 yards, with five touchdowns and two picks. He started the last three games after starter Liam Smith went down with injury. Waugh led the Knights to three straight wins to end the season, including 14-6 over Aragon that saw him throw both touchdown passes. Waugh was also the team’s third-leading receiver, with 14 catches for 242 yards and a pair of scores.
Drew Rollolazo, a senior, is the leading returning wide receiver after he caught 28 passes for 311 yards and two scores in 2022.
Elliott Regan will move into a starting running back spot, after rushing for 441 yards and four touchdowns on 76 carries last season.
“As the season went along, he got more and more carries,” said Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi.
Senior Nicholas Costello returns and will anchor the offensive line and see part-time duty on the defensive line, where he collected 38 tackles last year. Tripp McCann returns as a junior this year will also see double duty, rotating between a defensive end/outside linebacker on defense, where he finished with 61 tackles last season. He’ll also see some carries in the offensive backfield, as well.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 at Livermore, 7 p.m.
Homestead Mustangs
The Mustangs have made the playoffs the last three seasons (not counting the 2021 spring season, when there were no playoffs). They look to be rebuilding in 2023 as they graduated their top two quarterbacks who combined for more than 1,700 yards passing, as well as more than 1,200 of their 1,400 rushing yards from 2022.
Coach: Milo Lewis
2022: 2-3 De Anza Division, 4-7 overall; CCS DIV first round
Against rest of division since 2004: 7-14-1
Key players: The Mustangs graduated a bulk of their offense from last year, but do have some pieces back in 2023. Wyatt Hook — a 6-6, 240-pound senior tight end/linebacker — was Homestead’s leading receiver in 2022, pulling down 40 passes for 557 yards and three scores. Defensively, Hook had 38 tackles, eight that went for a loss, with an interception and fumble recovery.
Gustavo Escobedo, a senior linebacker, will anchor the defense after an 80-tackle 2022 campaign. He should also see an expanded role at fullback, as well, as the leading returning rusher.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 vs Aragon, 7 p.m.
King’s Academy Knights
The Knights are the defending PAL El Camino Division champs and had one of the most prolific offenses last year, passing for more than 2,000 and rushing for nearly 1,800.
They are four years removed from the CCS Division III championship and a spot in the Northern California 5-AA title game.
Coach: Dante Perez
2022: 5-0 El Camino Division, 8-3 overall; CCS DIII first round
Against rest of division since 2004: 11-13-1
Key players: King’s Academy returns two of arguably the best players in the division in junior quarterback Reid Black and senior running back Jaeden Underwood.
Entering his third season as the starting varsity quarterback, Black has thrown for more than 2,000 yards in his first two seasons, including nearly 1,800 yards last season when he completed 113 of 202 passes with 21 touchdowns against just four picks. He also added five more scores on the ground.
Underwood has rushed for nearly 2,500 over the last two seasons, with a career-high 1,312 yards last season, averaging 8.4 yards per carry, with 14 touchdowns.
Defensively, the Knights feature senior linebacker Matthew Kennedy and safety Miles Clarke combined for more than 200 tackles. Kennedy was a tackling machine in 2022, registering 135 tackles, with a team-high 43 solo tackles. Clarke finished with 75 tackles, while also coming up with an interception, recovered three fumbles and caused two more.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 vs Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Menlo School Knights
The Knights accomplished in 2022 what they failed to do with a better team in 2021 — win a CCS championship and played in the 2022 4-A Northern California championship game.
Menlo will have to replace a ton of talent, however, including quarterback and a bevy of wide receivers.
Coach: Todd Smith
2022: 2-3 Bay Division, 8-6 overall; CCS DIII champion; Nor Cal 4-A final
Against rest of division since 2004: 20-13
Key players: As the Knights break in a new starting quarterback, the hope is Willisione Johnson will help pick up some of the slack. A 6-foot, 180-pound running back, Johnson was the Knight’ second-leading rusher last season, finishing with 410 yards on 88 carries with four touchdowns.
The receiving corps will be lead by a pair of 6-foot, 165-pound seniors. Brady Jung is the leading returning receiver that saw him catch 30 balls for just under 400 yards. He was second in touchdowns caught with six.
Jung is also a force from his linebacker spot, recording 42 tackles in 2022.
Harry Housser, who appeared in just seven games last season, will step into a more prominent role on offense. He showed promise as a kick returner in 2022, with 106 yards on four returns.
Season opener: Saturday Aug. 26 vs American Canyon, 2 p.m.
Palo Alto Vikings
There was a time not too long ago the Vikings were a premiere program in the CCS. While not exactly having fallen on hard times — they did win at CCS title last year, albeit a Division I-size school winning the DV championship — they have definitely have had their troubles the last several years, going just 8-9 in De Anza Division play in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
Coach: David DeGeronimo
2023: 2-3 De Anza Division, 7-7 overall; CCS DV champion; Nor Cal 6-AA final
Against rest of division since 2004: 9-3-1
Key players: In 2022, the Vikings featured as balanced an offense you’ll find: 1,799 passing, 1,860 rushing. They return three of their top players on offense to try and duplicate that balance.
Leading the way is quarterback Declan Packer. A 5-11, 165-pound senior, Packer was the starter last season, completing 123 of 211 yards for 1,728 yards, with 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
Jeremiah Madrigal, a 5-6, 165-pound running back, was the second-leading rusher last season. He gained 803 yards on just 160 carries, averaging 5 yards a carry and scoring a team-high 10 touchdowns.
Jason Auzenne, is a 6-fo0t, 180-pound senior wide receiver. He was a No. 2 last year, finishing with 30 catches for 455 yards and seven touchdowns.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 vs Fremont, 7 p.m.
