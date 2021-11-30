Many e-commerce business owners are hesitant to use integrations because of the cost, and they think it might cause business interruption. After all, when you have been doing one thing, like counting inventory by hand, most people do not want to upset the process.
But, how much better do you think your company would perform with data integration? Combining data integration from all sides of your e-commerce business can have a tremendous effect on your company, in a good way, for many reasons.
1) Improved Customer Experience
With combined e-commerce integration, your customers can benefit from an inclusive customer experience. Your customers can get real-time updates about where their products are located and when they will be delivered to their house. Having a combined e-commerce integration can help alleviate frustration from your customers, which puts less stress on customer service. Integrating will help your employees, you, and your customer base in the long run to build long-lasting trust and an overall improved customer experience.
2) More Expansive Deliveries
Incorporating a combined e-commerce integration can be the difference between more profits or fewer profits. With integration, you have the ability to ship globally. Integration also allows your business to have options when it comes to delivering your products. Having the ability to choose your shipping method is essential, especially when some processes are slower than others or are of lower quality. Customers can also select how they want their products shipped based on what they can pay, specifications with handling, or time.
3) Data
Running any successful business is all about the numbers. How well did something sell, or what needs improvement? Incorporating a combined e-commerce integration will give you all the data you need to make the best choices for your business. You can easily access your sales record management and get insight into how your products are performing. Better yet, you will be able to access this data from any device. Now, you can be on the field and check data or have the ability to share data from your phone with colleagues and strategize with them.
4) Spend Less Money on Operations
With a combined e-commerce integration system, you can reduce operational costs because you can automate many processes that were initially manual. Hence, reducing human error. Again, you will be able to go over data about operational costs to help ensure that you make the best decisions in this area for your business. Plus, you can reduce costs on staff due to sales orders from your online store being transferred straight to integration.
5) Gain More Customers
Retaining current customers is always a good thing, but what about gaining new customers? We all know that happy customers create more sales and money in your pocket. With an integration system, your company can get word of mouth out since the process is so easy for customers, and they know what is going on with their order throughout the whole process.
If you want your e-commerce businesses booming, invest in an excellent combined e-commerce integration system and reap the benefits.
