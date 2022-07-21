Editor,
Congratulations to Peninsula Ballet Theatre and the hundreds of dancers from a dozen dance groups for a weekend of excellent entertainment in the Peninsula International Dance Festival! The festival’s rich variety — Filipino folk dance, flamenco, tango, Mexican folkloric dance, hip hop, Afro-Peruvian dance, Bollywood, kathak and Native American dance from the Great Plains region — and contagious energy made for an experience of pure joy. Bravo! We’re looking forward to next year and hopefully many years to come.
