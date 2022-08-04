It amazes me that the Daily Journal, along with most other mainstream newspapers, reported “The tough words Trump never spoke” (Jan. 6 panel’s newest video, Daily Journal Page 6, July 26), while completely ignoring the words Donald Trump actually did speak at that famous rally.
Trump said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the capitol building, to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
One short sentence. Seventy-four million Trump voters heard it. With all the ink still given to Trump, how come it’s so hard for newspapers to include it? For me, it was the biggest take-away, that day. Readers deserve better than selective editing of facts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.