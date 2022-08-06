In response to Ronna Devincenzi’s Aug. 4 letter in the Journal about what 74 million Trump supporters heard him say at the rally on Jan. 6, I have this to say. If all those supporters heard Trump say to them, march to the Capitol and peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard, why bring guns, bombs and clubs to peacefully protest.
These Trump followers apparently didn’t hear or care to hear those famous words that Devincenzi says the papers left out when reporting Jan. 6. They did hear and respond to all the other lies they were led to believe by Mr. Trump.
After the Jan. 6 committee hearings, anyone who thinks that Trump had anything else on his mind besides convincing his supporters that his lies were in fact the truth is beyond understanding.
If these same people were peaceful in their belief, as wrong as it was, and took the time to actually find out what the truth was what do you suppose the outcome would have been.
