How long can we keep our schools and businesses closed? Why not utilize ventilation to open back up? Coronavirus spreads in poorly ventilated indoor congregate settings. By opening windows and doors and putting fans to refresh the air inside, we could reduce the likelihood of transmission with very little expense.
Installing a rooftop blower coupled to vents in the ceiling would also improve the inside air at relatively low cost. Of course the smoke or very cold weather would pose a problem, but with our temperate climate, it would work most of the time. We could also utilize filtration which allows for heating and air conditioning, but this method is expensive and possible less effective than the fresh air route. I’m surprised that our leaders haven’t studied these simple steps to open indoor activities.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
