The reaction of Democrats in Congress regarding the crash of Ukrainian Flight 752 is baffling and disturbing. All evidence thus far indicates that it was shot down by an Iranian missile. There was no crossfire. Iran was the aggressor in this situation.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, called the airline downing “collateral damage” during her discussion with Wolf Blitzer on CNN. I take issue with this. Did the U.S. launch an airstrike on Iran? Did the U.S. bomb terrorists where innocent bystanders were injured or killed? The answer to both of these questions is no. Speier’s statement is clearly a product of the blind and naïve anti-Trump sentiment that drives almost everything Democrats do and say. The reality is that the United States took out a mass murderer in Iraq. Yet many congressional Democrats are vilifying President Trump while absolving the Iranian regime. It is a sad day when members of Congress rally behind our enemies.
Although the origins of the conflict with Iran started in 1979, Obama’s policy of appeasement toward Iran only exacerbated the situation. The United States under Obama and Kerry gave Iran $150 billion, essentially funding Soleimani’s activities across the globe while ignoring the reality that the Iranian regime is a danger to the United States and the world. All Americans need to unite against clear threats to our national interests and not let partisan politics blind us to the truth.
Ran Petel
Burlingame
The letter writer is a candidate for the 14th District congressional seat.
