I couldn’t help but read with amusement the letter writer’s all encompassing service as investigator, prosecutor, judge and jury, in his self-proclaimed exoneration of Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia. If memory serves me, Mueller’s investigation revealed 10 instances of obstruction that likely would have revealed additional supporting evidence of malfeasance.
He chose to decline indicting Trump, not due to some law but due to an Office of Legal Council opinion that a sitting president can not be indicted while in office. Why did Mueller choose this path? Apparently, Mueller knew that the indictment would not result in a prosecution while Trump was in office and it only followed that Trump would not have access to formal court proceedings to defend himself against the allegations. Seems Mueller had his way of showing his respect for the law while Trump profoundly shows his respect for the law on a daily basis with stalling tactics, frivolous lawsuits, ignoring subpoenas, pleading the “Fifth,” and granting pardons, all trappings of innocence.
Another reminder of interest is “Little Eric T’s” pre-2016 boast that Russia held most of the family debt. Certainly no potential for compromising behavior there.
In the end, I guess innocence and exoneration have different meanings to different people. For some, Trump is innocent and “pure as the driven snow,” for others, he is “guilty as sin.”
