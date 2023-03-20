Editor,
Susanne Thiel complains that “the U.S. government is ... spending money it does not have” (Daily Journal, March 6). In general I agree. But I disagree about the example Ms. Thiel gave: support of Ukraine “in a war situation.” How would Ms. Thiel like if somebody beat her, robbed and tried to kill? But this is what Russia has been doing to Ukraine, since Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine is much smaller and weaker country than Russia but it keeps surprisingly strong.
