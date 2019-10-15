Editor,
What would we do without Professor Matt Grocott? His generalities, admonitions and pronouncements about today’s “isms” have become a treasured and indispensable part of our public discourse. Thinking back to the Trump/Pence bumper sticker he paraded around in 2016, I can’t wait to read his discourse on American fascism.
P.S. According to the United Nations, the five happiest countries in the world this year are Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands.
William Michael
San Carlos
