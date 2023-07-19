As a former and now retired San Mateo Superior Court judge, I express my admiration for San Mateo County’s unique use of the Private Defender Program for provision of counsel to those accused of crime and financially unable to hire a private criminal defense attorney.
Administered by the San Mateo County Bar Association, the Private Defender Program, under Lisa Maguire, Esquire, an accomplished criminal defense lawyer and now executive director of the program, provides extremely competent defense lawyers at less taxpayer expense than public defenders in 55 other California counties.
Admitted to the California bar in January 1954, I’ve observed public defenders and San Mateo’s private defenders in criminal cases and will testify to the superior performance of San Mateo County private defenders in criminal trials and pretrial dispositions. Renewal of such contract for five years was in the public’s interest.
