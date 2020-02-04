Editor,
I’m responding to Lester Gee’s letter, “Chernobyl and Democrats” in the Jan. 24, issue of the San Mateo Daily Journal. Resembling a bizarre story straight from the TV series “The X-Files,” Lester’s plot connects the Democratic party with the Chernobyl nuclear accident of 1986. Letting his imagination run wild, Mr. Gee’s pot boiler tale includes nuclear explosions, Soviet lies, robots similar to democratic party members (oh, how the plot thickens) and radioactive stains. Toward the end of his horrid prose, Lester writes, “the truth will come out.”
The truth is already out. Donald Trump attempted to withhold military aid to the Ukraine unless President Volodymyr Zelensky did “a favor” and investigate false conspiracy theories about the 2016 election and 2020 presidential contender Joe Biden, and that is no fictional story.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
