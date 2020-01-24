Editor,
I recently viewed the Chernobyl HBO miniseries. I see parallels between the Chernobyl disaster and Democrat hatred of President Trump.
A nuclear core explosion occurs during a safety test at the Chernobyl facility. Nobody at that time believed a core explosion could occur. For Democrats, this nuclear core explosion is akin to the election of President Trump since the sycophantic media believed the safe crowning of Hillary would occur.
Soviets lie to the public about the extent of damage shortly after the Chernobyl explosion, similar to Democrats keeping House impeachment hearings and the truth from the public. Robots are sent to shovel radioactive material into the core to try and contain the disaster, similar to automatons in the Democrat House who voted for impeachment. Due to the failure of robots because of radiation, hundreds of thousands of individuals have 90 seconds, due to radiation levels, to shovel radioactive material into the core, similar to the hundreds of thousands of people who blindly follow the Democrat party and who have now put a radioactive stain on their reputations and their legacy.
Three main characters in Chernobyl are eventually put on trial for their incompetence. During impeachment, coincidentally, we also have three incompetent characters named Schiff, Nadler and Pelosi. Fortunately for the world, as in Chernobyl, the truth will come out. I guess there was Russian influence, from over 30 years ago.
Lying to the public and attempting to hide the truth. Not cool!
Lester Gee
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.