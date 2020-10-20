Editor,
I couldn’t believe my eyes when I read your article on San Mateo County’s new enforcement arm requesting residents to turn in their neighbors for violations of the COVID mandates (“COVID compliance unit launches” in the Oct. 15 edition of the Daily Journal).
Do they not see how Orwellian that sounds? Necessary evils are still evil.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
