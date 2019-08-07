Editor,
I am responding to Ed Kahl’s letter to the editor, “Democrats use of national intelligence” from the Aug. 5 edition of the Daily Journal. In his letter, Kahl said: “The Russian ‘collusion delusion’ was always a diversion to cover up the Democrats’ use of national intelligence assets to spy on a presidential campaign and to cover up the Clinton mail scandal.”
When asked by Republican Congressman Will Hurd during the House Intelligence Committee meeting if his investigation uncovered possible Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. elections, special counsel Robert Mueller said: “It wasn’t a single attempt. They’re doing it as we sit here and they expect to do it during the next campaign.”
At about the same time, FBI Director Christopher Wray was testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee concerning possible Russian interference in future elections. Wray said: “The Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections through foreign influence.”
However, I’m sure none of this will make an impression on you, Kahl. Judging by your comments, it seems like you listen to the propaganda of commentators Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
