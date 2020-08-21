Editor,
How can a constitutional democracy survive when one branch of government operates with, apparently, no consequence or being held to account for the responsibility or their oath of office? The executive branch is populated with many positions held by nonsenate-confirmed officers. And that branch of government enjoys its outside-of-the-law status at the very time where so many of its “policies” are enacted and carried out.
Now with the national election nearing in the middle of a pandemic, the executive decides to “have its will” and emaciate our postal system.
Where — where is the check on this conduct?
To say it lies with the forthcoming election where people are most anxious to cast their vote, only to realize that very process, itself, being subverted by this executive branch is the truest definition of insanity.
“We the people” means “we the people.” It does not mean “you folks in the executive.”
Has our Constitution arrived at a point where it can no longer be counted upon to provide our right to suffrage?
We have witnessed time and again how its deliberate design to allow for a thoughtful (if time-consuming) process to further proper government has been taken advantage of by “quick,” “slick,” “sleight of hand” actions performed by this executive, thereby bypassing any constraint of those proper “checks” provided for.
However, I will, indeed, perform my civic duty and vote, by mail or otherwise.
But ... I can only wonder if it will be counted. If it isn’t ... what’s next?
John Petrovitz
South San Francisco
