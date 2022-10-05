The Foster City Library welcomed the month of October 2022 by acknowledging the local authors who have made Foster City, the Bay Area, San Francisco and, broadly California, their home and drawn their inspiration from their surroundings and penned the narratives from the lives of the inhabitants of the area. The librarian, assistant librarian (an author herself) and the staff set up a table with shelves, close to the entrance, with a placard announcing: LOCAL AUTHORS.
One or more books by the local authors were displayed on the table and on the shelves below. The authors included Dave Eggers, Rebecca Handler, Mike Chen, Lee Kravetz, Vanessa Hua, Percival Everett, Juliana Delgado Lopera, Shruti Swamy, Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, Meng Jie, Elizabeth J. Woods among others.
Since I visit the library frequently, I noticed that there is a large turnover of books from these shelves. In fact, on the first day, I picked up and checked out “Edie Richter is not Alone” by Rebecca Handler. I’m sure other patrons must be doing the same.
I congratulate the librarian, the assistant librarian (the author Elizabeth J. Woods) and the staff for drawing attention to local talent. Their gesture has meant more variety for readers and, for the local authors, greater exposure to their writing.
My hope is that libraries in other cities will follow the example set by the Foster City Library.
