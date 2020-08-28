Editor,
On June 3, the city of San Mateo prepared itself for a scheduled protest organized by young ladies in a local high school to demonstrate their frustration with police. They, along with their organization known as Coalition Z, came up with the idea of a parade with the help of similar thinking members of the City Council. A parade was organized to show their frustration in San Mateo on a tragic event that occurred in another state clear across the country. They were going to show the citizens of San Mateo they meant business by literally making us pay for it.
Watching countless similar protests throughout our country, we saw violence and many cases of looting and rioting. Local merchants and affected property owners along the parade route spent approximately $100,000 fortifying their businesses and taking precautions to not be victims of a criminal act.
The city of San Mateo spent tens of thousands of dollars for police, overtime for city employees and other costs to facilitate the show. After the parade, the organizers and members of our City Council all took a bow and congratulated themselves. No consideration to the taxpayer, no consideration to the local merchants and no consideration to the citizens of San Mateo. I do look forward to our City Council and the Police Department of San Mateo giving the supporters of President Trump and the All Lives Matter Coalition the same amount of taxpayer resources for our parade as they gave Coalition Z.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.