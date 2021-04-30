Editor,
Apparently there is a club and Mr. Simon is one of the ringleaders ( “Public service” column in the April 29 edition of the Daily Journal). It is obvious from his constant “taking-to-task” of certain elected officials, who is in and who is out of “The Club.”
Donna Colson
Burlingame
The letter writer is a member of the Burlingame City Council
