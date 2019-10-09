Editor,
I am responding to the editorial, “Mason, O’Connell for San Bruno Council” in the Oct. 3 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Thank you for the endorsement of Irene O’Connell for San Bruno City Council. She is by far the most experienced and knowledgeable member of the council and her dedication is unquestionable. Going forward, we still need another member in this election that has the capability and vision to take us through the important issues that face San Bruno. Of the four candidates running, I am strongly supporting both Irene and Stephan Marshall, who I feel is capable of standing back and looking at the bigger picture. With the passage of Measure N and our Transit Corridors Plan, listening to a small, vocal minority and ignoring the wishes of the majority of our citizens will only set our city back and is a recipe for costly litigation and developer hesitancy in the future.
The other two candidates in this election regrettably fall into this category. Over the last 24 years, O’Connell has a proven track record of dedication and innovation that has served this city well and which is why she has endorsements from Congresswoman Jackie Speier and state Sen. Jerry Hill. She and Stephan Marshall will be the ideal complement going forward.
Jim Ruane
San Bruno
The letter writer is the former mayor of San Bruno.
