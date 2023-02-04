Editor,
Thank you for breaking the party line with two opinion pieces (Jan. 14 edition of the Daily Journal). The Student News column by Chesney Evert “Herding Scapegoats” indicates that not all young Californians are brainwashed by the one-party anti-American dictatorship in this state. In my interpretation, Chesney stands against the “liberal” policy to blame our founders and more recent leaders who understood what is at stake, against the attempts to ruin our legacy and the country by self-serving regimes in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento. Their anti-American policy is a power grab implemented by appeasing criminals and letting millions enter this country illegally while we toil to make this country great again. For this toil, we pay tremendous taxes to enrich these politicians. This has happened before in Russia and elsewhere. The playbook is familiar: vilify those who create wealth and appease the lumpens.
