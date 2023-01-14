The more I watch the news, the more it becomes clear that everyone sees themselves as the hero of their own story. I guess it’s the only way to justify action — the belief that what someone does is the “right” thing for them and others (even if said others cannot recognize that fact).
Harmless enough, right? If that’s what it takes for decisions to be made, how bad is it to be complicit in someone’s internal heroic fantasy? Often, we have our own manifestation of the hero’s journey playing in the background.
The problem is that every hero needs a villain to conquer. As complex as we humans consider ourselves to be, the truth is, we still rely on dichotomous conflict; good versus evil, us versus them, dare I say, Democrat versus Republican. In a world of color, we still want the black and white.
So, the quest for an enemy begins.
Discussions on the naming of streets or the removal of monuments have sparked recent debates over the moral integrity of historical figures. To recognize them in a modern context, they must be classified as “good” or “bad.” If they’re good, we put their face on a coin. If they’re not, we slam them in school or attempt to erase them from our history entirely.
It’s easy to vilify someone who cannot respond. No Founding Father will rise from the grave to reply to a scathing tweet. We use them as scapegoats buried beneath our feet.
Let me make an important distinction: I wholeheartedly endorse looking at history with a critical eye. Slavery, imperialism and violence leave a horrific legacy that permeates our society today. In that same vein, it’s a historical oversimplification to cancel George Washington for using slave labor on his plantation or to shun Benjamin Franklin for being an absent father.
People do terrible things, but their actions are often a product of systems larger than themselves. To address the atrocities that plague our society as a result of historical injustice, it is imperative we do not blame an individual to absolve ourselves of responsibility. Racism, androcentrism and xenophobia might initially be our ancestors’ fault, but the oppression resulting from their existence is still our problem.
The beast has been slain, but now the hero is covered in blood. I think true heroism exists in cleaning up that mess, addressing the brutality of the past and the remnants it leaves in our communities. Instead of looking for one villain to fight, plot against the system that produced what you consider to be a bad guy.
Ultimately, this cycle of finding flaws in our predecessors will continue.
Future generations will villainize us for what we did or did not do, perhaps so that they can feel like the hero of their story. No one will remember this as a time of widespread peace and harmony. There is much to fix. I hope our children’s children come to the same conclusion.
That’s how progress is made.
I will end this with one last morsel of food for thought, maybe something to take into this new year: The next time you have a battle to fight (metaphorically speaking. Peaceful discourse only, please!), do not pin your grievances on one person. Read, ask questions and maybe you will find that they are merely a piece of a more troubling puzzle. Do not kill a lizard when a dragon is lurking around the corner.
Then, I can guarantee that you will not only be the hero of your own story, but of mine as well.
Chesney Evert is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
