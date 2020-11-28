Editor,
No praise earned for your ungraceful way of being hauled out of office, kicking and screaming against the inevitable. Nor do you deserve thanks for what you have done to our reputation around the world, by demonstrating over and over again how uneducated and incompetent you are, and what a vulgar role model you have been, appealing to the gullible and easily fooled masses who see some communality with their own lack of praiseworthiness.
What you deserve thanks for, is something that Democrats have failed to accomplish, namely destroying the Republican party! That is at least one good thing you have done — although I realize you may not have understood what you did. Since when has Republican administrations done anything good for the country? All they have done, is mess things up and leave it to the following Democratic administration to clean it all up — and for the next Republican government to mess it all up again. Republicanism has only survived thanks to the Electoral College, which trumps the popular vote. Both Bush Jr. and you lost the latter, so neither of you had the majority behind you.
You also helped expose the true, murky mind of evangelists. Despite your disgusting behavior, your lying and cheating, they flocked blindly behind you, despite their conceited claim of virtue. All they wanted, was for you to pack the Supreme court with the intention of controlling other people’s lives. An ugly mission accomplished, Trumpy.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
