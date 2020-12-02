Editor,
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all live in Mr. Aadahl’s black-and-white universe (“Thank you, Donald J. Trump” letter to the editor in the Nov. 28-19 edition of the Daily Journal)? A world where everything done right was done by Democrats and all evil was brought about by Republicans.
We wouldn’t have to think about why 74 million voters could have supported such a man. We wouldn’t have to think about how many of them were more fearful of the Democratic platform than another four years of the self-appointed demigod. We wouldn’t have to think about why the Democrats lost the House, Senate and presidency after Obama/Biden took office. We wouldn’t have to think about why the Democratic platform so poorly resonated with the American people that it resulted in the election of the most divisive president in our history. Basically we wouldn’t have to think at all which would seem to be the goal of both political parties.
All we need do is look at the letter following the candidate’s name and vote accordingly. So if you want to live in Mr. Aadahl’s universe all you have to remember is Democrats good, Republicans bad.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
