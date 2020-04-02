Editor,
I can’t take credit for this idea as it came from my neighbor Cheryl. But I told her I would submit it to the Daily Journal and since she’s a reader I’m sure she’ll appreciate the kudos.
If you can afford to, the next time your readers are getting food to go from some of your favorite eateries, purchase a gift card of whatever amount you can afford from the businesses you frequent that you can use later. You’ll be creating a much needed cash flow for them and also “paying it forward” as the saying goes. Hopefully your readers will embrace this idea in an effort to keep these mom-and-pop businesses from permanently closing because of the financial strain this pandemic is causing.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
